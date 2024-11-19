The 10 Most Overrated LBs in NFL History, Ranked

The linebacker position has evolved significantly in the NFL over the years, changing with the demands of an increasingly dynamic league. Often referred to as the quarterback of the defense, a good linebacker is essential to a great defense.

Early on, most defenses required linebackers to play with brute strength and a rugged approach, as they were less concerned with covering passing plays and more focused on physically dominating the run game. That has changed over the years. As the NFL’s passing game developed and diversified in the 1970s and 1980s, the expectations for linebackers began to shift. Defenses gradually shifted toward 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, which positioned insider and middle linebackers not only as run-stoppers but also as key coverage players.

Inside LBs in the 3-4 defense or middle linebackers in a 4-3 scheme have more varied responsibilities, such as covering running backs, tight ends and zone areas in pass defense, as well as reading the run. For the purposes of this list, we looked at inside and middle linebackers only, and we kept it more modern, as the position has shifted so much.

Some linebackers gained acclaim due to a few memorable plays or moments rather than sustained productivity, with some gaining fame more from the reputation of their teams than their own individual performance merits. We’ll take a look at the 10 most overrated inside and middle linebackers of the modern era.

10. Jonathan Vilma (2004-2013)

The NFL‘s Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Jets in 2004, Jonathan Vilma posted decent tackle numbers over his career. But his influence was limited in key areas, especially in pass coverage and when it came to creating turnovers. He accumulated only 12 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles over his 10 years, numbers that fall short compared to many elite linebackers in the same era.

Vilma also missed several games during his later seasons due to recurring injuries, which hindered his ability to maintain the impact he had in his early career. The inconsistency caused by these physical setbacks meant that Vilma rarely had a season where he could consistently dominate, unlike other linebackers who remained productive and resilient for over a decade or more. His career ended with much more of a whimper than a bang, which is why he’s on this list.

9. DeMeco Ryans (2006-2015)

Now currently tearing it up as head coach of the Houston Texans, former LB DeMeco Ryans is often thought of as one of the best linebackers of his era. That may be a bit inflated. Another former Defensive Rookie of the Year (2006), Ryans was a reliable tackler and a capable player, but he lacked the game-changing instincts that separate good linebackers from truly elite ones. Ryans only recorded 13.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles over his 10-year career.

His success rate was also notably lower in passing situations than it was against the run — he allowed nearly 75% of the passes thrown his way to be completed — which suggests Ryans was a bit more one-dimensional than some may think.

8. Takeo Spikes (1998-2012)

Former linebacker Takeo Spikes, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, among others, spent 15 years in the NFL. Spikes’ stats, while impressive on the surface, don’t necessarily separate him from other linebackers who were impactful across all defensive aspects.

He logged over 1,400 tackles and 29 sacks in his 15 years, but 10 of those sacks came in two seasons, which shows his tendency to be a streaky player. Over his career, Spikes also hauled in 19 interceptions, a number that lags behind what many all-time greats at the position put up. His 15 forced fumbles are also modest for a linebacker who played in more than 200 games, showing a lack of dynamic turnover capability.

7. Bart Scott (2002-2012)

Playing on a legendary Baltimore Ravens defense that included Hall of Fame players such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, Bart Scott benefitted greatly from being a part of a well-oiled unit, which is still considered one of the best in NFL history. As a complementary piece, he thrived; however, once he moved to the New York Jets in 2009, his production did not significantly elevate the team’s defensive success.

A closer look at his stats also shows a player who, while effective, was never a game-wrecker. Scott never had more than 2 interceptions in any of his 11 seasons, showing a lack of big-play production that’s often required to be considered among the top linebackers. His career-high 92 tackles in 2006 also falls behind the production of premier linebackers who frequently surpassed the 100-tackle mark — something he did just one time.

6. Patrick Queen (2020-Present)

A first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, we think Patrick Queen is one of the most overrated linebackers currently in the league. Compared to other top LBs, Queen’s tackling inefficiency stands out. According to PFF, Queen’s career missed tackle percentage is 15.9. Elite players such as Fred Warner (11.5% missed tackle percentage) or Roquan Smith (7.2%) have demonstrated a far superior consistency in tackling. This gap highlights Queen’s inability to match up with the best at his position.

PFF also ranked Queen among the lowest-graded linebackers in pass coverage, a glaring weakness that opposing teams frequently exploit. In a league where elite LBs are expected to be reliable in pass defense, Queen’s persistent struggles highlight his limitations and underscore why he hasn’t lived up to his draft status.

5. Nick Barnett (2003-2013)

Part of the Green Bay Packers‘ Super Bowl 45 winning squad, Nick Barnett’s effectiveness as a linebacker was always a tad overblown. A solid tackler, his reliance on raw tackling ability rather than a more well-rounded skill set led to gaps in coverage and struggles against quicker, more agile running backs and tight ends. This limitation became evident in the Packers’ playoff matchups, where Barnett was often targeted by opposing quarterbacks, exploiting his vulnerability in coverage.

Over his 11 years in the league, Barnett managed only 12 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles, stats that highlight a lack of game-changing plays that teams expect from top-tier linebackers. Also, he was injured and did not play in the postseason during the Packers’ Super Bowl run in 2010, so while he’s unequivocally a Super Bowl champion, he didn’t make his mark in the big game itself.

4. Rey Maualuga (2009-2017)

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2009, LB Rey Maualuga entered the NFL with high expectations after a stellar college career at USC. While occasionally effective against the run, even that aspect of his game suffered from inconsistency once he hit the pros. Maualuga frequently over-pursued opposing running backs, missed tackles, or was caught out of position entirely. Despite his physicality, Maualuga only broke the 100-tackle mark once in his nine seasons, and he forced just 6 fumbles and netted 4.0 total sacks.

Maualuga’s limitations in pass coverage also made him a liability on the field, especially as the NFL began to evolve into a more pass-heavy league. His inability to cover effectively resulted in the Bengals often substituting him on passing downs, reducing his playing time in critical situations. He also played just one full season, displaying a lack of reliability that ultimately hurt him.

3. James Laurinaitis (2009-2016)

A former Ohio State standout, LB James Laurinaitis earns our No. 3 spot largely due to his overinflated tackling stats. His high tackle totals — he finished with over 100 tackles in each of his first seven seasons with the L.A. Rams — can partly be attributed to his role in defenses that were, for lack of a better word, porous. That ballooned his numbers when he didn’t necessarily contribute to meaningful defensive stops.

Tackle numbers, while impactful, can be misleading if they don’t come with significant stops on key downs, turnovers, or tackles for loss. Over his eight-year career, Laurinaitis accumulated only 16.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 10 interceptions. His run defense was also spotty. We also put Laurinaitis on the list due to the lack of versatility in his game.

2. A.J. Hawk (2006-2016)

Drafted fifth overall by the Packers in 2006, A.J. Hawk was expected to bring game-changing impact to the team’s defense, but he rarely delivered at a level comparable to other top linebackers of his era. His career was largely characterized by average to slightly above-average tackling numbers, with few standout statistics in critical defensive metrics. He managed only 9.5 sacks over his first four seasons, far below the production of other first-round LBs.

Over his 11-year career, Hawk tallied only 20 sacks and 9 interceptions, numbers that are modest for a player who was expected to be a dominant force in the NFL. By comparison, contemporaries such as Luke Kuechly and NaVorro Bowman had far more significant impacts despite playing fewer seasons, excelling in pass coverage and contributing more significantly in pressure situations. Hawk had over 100 tackles in five of his 11 seasons, which also pales in comparison to several contemporaries.

1. Brian Bosworth (1987-1989)

Brian “The Boz” Bosworth is the quintessential example of what a mismatch between hype and on-field production can look like. His success and flamboyant personality made him one of the most high-profile draft prospects of his time, leading to a 10-year, $11 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 1987, then the largest rookie deal in NFL history.

Upon entering the league, Bosworth struggled to adjust to the speed and skill of professional football. In his first two seasons, he recorded only 4.0 sacks and showed difficulty in pass coverage. He never registered another sack after his rookie campaign. Bosworth’s career was plagued by shoulder issues that eventually led to early retirement after just three seasons, a brief tenure that hardly justified his record-breaking contract. He never started more than 12 games in a season, and he wound up playing in just 24 games total. We think that makes him the strongest candidate for the No. 1 spot on this list.

