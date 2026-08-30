Patriots Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Full List of Who Made the Cut

The decisions are in.

After an entire summer of competition, the New England Patriots unveiled their initial 53-man roster Sunday evening, offering the clearest look yet at the team Mike Vrabel will take into his second season in New England.

The Patriots officially reached the 53-man limit Sunday following a busy stretch of moves that included cuts and a late trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

There were roster-bubble victories, difficult cuts and some intriguing decisions along the way. There was also a significant youth movement, with several rookies doing enough throughout training camp and the preseason to earn a place on the initial roster.

And even now, New England may not be finished.

Here is the complete initial 53-man roster announced by the Patriots for the 2026 season.

Patriots’ Complete Initial 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks (3): Tommy DeVito, Drake Maye, Behren Morton

Running backs (3): TreVeyon Henderson, Corey Kiner, Rhamondre Stevenson

Fullback (1): Reggie Gilliam

Tight ends (3): Tanner Arkin, Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon

Wide receivers (6): A.J. Brown, Efton Chism III, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams

Offensive line (10): Ben Brown, Will Campbell, Dametrius Crownover, Caleb Lomu, Morgan Moses, Mike Onwenu, Walter Rouse, Greg Van Roten, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson

Defensive line (5): Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Milton Williams

Linebackers (9): K.J. Britt, Christian Elliss, Quintayvious Hutchins, Gabe Jacas, Khalil Jacobs, Dre’Mont Jones, Nnamdi Obiazor, Elijah Ponder, Robert Spillane

Cornerbacks (6): Channing Canada, Carlton Davis III, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Karon Prunty, Charles Woods

Safeties (4): Kevin Byard III, Dell Pettus, Jaylen Reed, Craig Woodson

Special teams (3): Julian Ashby, Bryce Baringer, Andy Borregales

Biggest Takeaways From Patriots’ Roster Decisions

The Patriots didn’t wait until after the roster deadline to continue reshaping the team.

New England acquired offensive tackle Walter Rouse and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection. Rouse immediately landed among the 10 offensive linemen on the Patriots’ initial roster.

Quarterback also delivered an interesting decision.

Rather than going into the season with only Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito, the Patriots kept rookie Behren Morton as a third quarterback. Morton now gets the opportunity to continue developing behind Maye while giving New England additional depth at the game’s most important position.

There are intriguing stories elsewhere.

Tanner Arkin earned one of only three tight end spots alongside Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. Channing Canada survived a crowded competition at cornerback, while Corey Kiner landed in a three-man running back room with Henderson and Stevenson.

New England’s receiver room also looks considerably different. A.J. Brown headlines a six-man group that includes Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams.

For Maye, that’s the group he’ll take into the regular season as the Patriots attempt to build on the progress made during Vrabel’s first year back in Foxborough.

Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster Isn’t Necessarily Final

The most important word in Sunday’s announcement is initial.

Getting down to 53 players represents a major checkpoint, not the end of New England’s roster construction.

Players released across the NFL will become available through the waiver process, while veterans who aren’t subject to waivers can sign elsewhere as free agents. The Patriots can make claims, pursue available veterans or execute additional trades if Vrabel and New England’s personnel department see an opportunity to improve the roster.

The Patriots already showed Sunday that they weren’t afraid to make a late addition when the right opportunity presented itself with Rouse.

There are also players who won’t begin the year on the 53-man roster because of injury designations. Harold Landry III is on the physically unable to perform list, Brenden Schooler is on the non-football injury list and Marcus Bryant was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.

That means the exact makeup of this roster could change again quickly.

But after months of offseason work, training camp practices and three preseason games, the first major round of decisions has been made.

The Patriots have their initial 53. Now the focus shifts toward Week 1.