Patriots Insider on A.J. Brown Trade Timeline and Potential Package

It’s just days before the calendar turns to June. When that comes, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to look to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown, with the most likely landing spot being the New England Patriots.

With June approaching, there’s now been a rash of reports regarding the trade negotiations between the Patriots and Eagles. Most notably, that they’re too far apart on the negotiations. Philadelphia wants a 2027 first-round pick. New England doesn’t want to pay it.

Despite that, Patriots insider Greg Bedard is confident that the Patriots are going to get the deal done quickly. That’s whether the NFL wants an immediate deal or not.

“I still think the Patriots are, far and away, the leader,” Bedard said. “I have heard a couple of different things on the timing. I have heard from somebody, they think the NFL would prefer if the Patriots waited a couple weeks. I think that’s always dangerous because you’re inviting something else to happen. Somebody to get hurt at mandatory minicamp and somebody jumping in.”

Bedard would add that he thinks it’s going to be a first-round pick that the Patriots send to the Eagles for Brown. It’s just going to be a 2028 first-round pick, along with some other kind of compensation.

“I still believe the most likely outcome, going away, probably at like 90% is that very quickly after June 1st, 4 p.m., AJ Brown is traded to the Patriots for a 2028 1st round pick and something else,” Bedard concluded.

The New England Patriots Still Need to Negotiate a Deal for A.J. Brown

Part of why the timeline is such a question for the A.J. Brown trade comes down to the fact that the Patriots and Eagles are a bit far apart on the negotiations. Recently, Mike Garafolo warned that they’re even going to need to be “rebooted.”

Within that reboot is a debate about the package the Patriots are going to send for Brown. Josina Anderson added on social media Thursday that the two sides “grappled” and it could involve a “swapping of picks.” She also noted a league source told her the Eagles are going to wait, giving other teams a chance to join negotiations.

“This is still Howie Roseman we are talking about and everyone’s still gonna hold all of their cards up until the start of June. So yes, a concern always gets floated here & there in these things that someone would swoop in at the last minute, and it would be a deal that Philly couldn’t refuse.”

Another insider, Mike Giardi, shared the Patriots’ perspective. A 2027 first-round pick is too steep for Brown, but they’d be open to a 2028 pick.