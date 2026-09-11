Patriots Add Former Bills Starter in $6M Deal: Report

The New England Patriots are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this Friday afternoon.

Jones most recently played for the Buffalo Bills last season. He recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and 21 pass rush pressures. He was a valuable depth piece for a loaded Bills defensive line.

Now, the Patriots have a chance to add him to their line, as noted by Rapoport.

The #Patriots are expected to sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M, sources say. He gets $3.5M base. Some help up front before Week 2 from the former #Bills starter.

Patriots Get Familiar Connection

There is a Patriots connection here as Jones played under coach Mike Vrabel. He played for the coach for three seasons while both of them were with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 48 games with the Titans, recording 235 combined tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 99 games played. This included starting in 87-of-92 games, and four seasons where he played all 16 games.

His accomplishments under variable were noteworthy. The 2020 season was one of his best, and it showed statistically. He recorded a career-high 49 total tackles. Jones left Tennessee in free agency and signed with the Carolina Panthers as a result.

He signed a one-year $4.05 million contract with the Panthers and only played one season in Carolina. He was productive, recording 38 tackles and one sack in 17 games. The playmaker remained a key fixture of Carolina’s defensive line and made the most of his time there. The defensive tackle was able to parlay that one season into a bigger deal with the Bills.

He signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bills in free agency in 2022. He recorded two sacks and 38 tackles that year, helping anchor the defensive line. Injuries caused his production to dip in 2023, but he was able to sign a two-year extension with the Bills in 2024 and played 16 games. The pass-rusher had 2.5 sacks as well.

Patriots Get Stronger On Defensive Line

Jones will be able to help the Patriots in a major way. For one, he will be able to provide additional depth at the defensive tackle position. The Patriots certainly have key playmakers at the position, so talent is not an issue. Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Cory Durden all should be able to help at the position. However, depth is an issue, and Jones will be able to rectify the problem almost immediately.

Jones’s familiarity with Mike Vrabel should allow this to be a relatively easy transition for the defender and coach. This could lead to more trust within schemes and give him more responsibility within the defense, especially in terms of allowing the starters to get a breather. The Patriots’ interior is a strong group in its own right, and having Jones, an accomplished defensive tackle, will just make the unit even stronger.

Overall, this is a solid signing for a Patriots team that needs a little bit of help to strengthen the middle. This could be a low-risk, high-reward signing that is not necessarily going to show up on the stat sheet. It will be exciting to see how he adjusts his role with the team.