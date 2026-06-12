New Patriots WR AJ Brown Speaks out on QB Drake Maye at Minicamp

The New England Patriots acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason with the hope he could be the offensive difference maker the team needs to get back to the Super Bowl. Nothing this spring has suggested Brown won’t be that for the Patriots.

The veteran wideout appears to be off to a fast start with the Patriots this month. That’s because in under two weeks, Brown has already developed some chemistry with New England quarterback Drake Maye.

While speaking to reporters Thursday, Brown addressed what’s impressed him the most about Maye at offseason workouts and minicamp.

“The talent speaks for itself. You know, he can make any throw. But I think what’s more impressive to me is he knows what he’s doing,” said Brown. “To be that young and to understand the defense and to understand every little check — the hots, the blitz and all those things — so young and so fast. It’s very impressive.

“I really admire that. He knows what he’s talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well. And he’s a true leader. He’s a true leader of men. It’s crazy to see at a young age.”

A.J. Brown’s Early Relationship With Drake Maye

The veteran wide receiver reportedly became an issue with the Philadelphia Eagles. His chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to be a significant problem.

With that in mind, how Brown fits with Maye and the Patriots was going to be a significant storyline this spring and summer.

Early on, Brown and his new quarterback are passing all the chemistry tests.

The pair just needs additional practices together to completely be on the same page.

“Spending more and more time. Getting more reps. We’re still growing. I think things are off to a great start,” said Brown.

“What’s important is just building that time. Having that time together. Building those reps. Thinking how he’s thinking plan. Seeing different looks, most importantly, and just how he’s throwing the ball and where I need to be. I’m just trying to be where he wants me to be.”

At practice Thursday, Brown made an impressive back-shoulder catch down the field. The wideout said that’s the type of catch he really emphasizes at practice.

With Brown’s ability and Maye’s talent, there could be a lot of those this fall for New England.

Veteran WR Feeling ‘At Home’ Already With Patriots

With all the speculation about the Patriots trading for Brown this spring, it seems like the wideout has been with the team for months. But it hadn’t even been two weeks when the team ended offseason workouts Friday.

Brown, though, has already found his place with the Patriots.

“Do I feel at home? Yeah, I’m surrounded by a lot of Tennessee coaches and a couple Tennessee players, so walking in the building feels pretty good,” said Brown.

The wideout stressed Thursday that he is just trying to be himself rather than assert himself as the alpha dog in the Patriots receiver room. But Brown didn’t rule out becoming the leader of the group over time.

Brown also discussed meeting and talking with Maye during the team’s upcoming break.

“That’s the plan. To try and find some time to try and build more and more,” said Brown. “Obviously, we’re going to talk, and do all of those things. But most importantly, we gotta try to continue to protect that craft.”

The Patriots concluded their offseason program Friday. The players will report to training camp on July 24.