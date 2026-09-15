Patriots Get Troubling A.J. Brown Injury Update After IR Move

The New England Patriots already knew they would have to navigate at least the next four games without A.J. Brown.

Now it appears the wait for their star wide receiver could be longer.

Brown is expected to miss approximately six weeks with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The updated timeline comes after the Patriots officially placed Brown on injured reserve Saturday, guaranteeing he will miss at least four games.

The six-week estimate represents a significant development for a Patriots offense that acquired Brown during the offseason to give Drake Maye an established No. 1 receiver.

It also provides more clarity after an injury that initially carried an expected absence of at least four weeks.

A.J. Brown Now Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

Brown’s Patriots debut came to an abrupt end early in the third quarter against Seattle.

Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected a third-down pass intended for Brown, with Pritchett coming down on Brown’s right ankle in the process. Brown immediately grabbed the ankle and eventually left for the locker room.

An MRI the following day confirmed a high-ankle sprain, according to Rapoport. Brown was initially expected to miss at least four weeks.

The Patriots made his extended absence official Saturday by moving him to injured reserve. That means Brown will miss games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders regardless of how quickly he progresses.

His earliest possible return under injured reserve rules would be New England’s Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets on Oct. 18.

Rapoport’s six-week estimate, however, suggests the Patriots could be without Brown beyond the minimum required stay on IR. A recovery timetable is not the same thing as a guaranteed return date, and Brown’s progress will ultimately determine when he is cleared to play.

Brown avoided surgery, according to Rapoport, an encouraging piece of news amid an otherwise difficult start to his first season in New England.

Patriots Face Difficult Stretch Without A.J. Brown

The timing couldn’t be much worse for New England.

Brown was the Patriots’ biggest offensive addition of the offseason, brought in after spending the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He entered 2026 with six 1,000-yard seasons over his first seven years in the NFL.

His first game with Maye offered only a brief glimpse of what the Patriots hoped the pairing could become.

Brown caught three of four targets for 26 yards before leaving the 13-10 loss to Seattle. He also drew a 34-yard pass-interference penalty that moved New England to the Seahawks’ 2-yard line and helped set up the Patriots’ opening touchdown.

Now Maye will have to move forward without him.

The Patriots’ next six games are against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Las Vegas, the Jets and Chicago. Four of those teams reached the playoffs last season.

That leaves Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and the rest of New England’s pass catchers with larger responsibilities while Brown recovers.

Mike Vrabel indicated Monday that the Patriots don’t plan to reinvent their offense simply because Brown isn’t available.

“I don’t think tweaked is really the answer,” Vrabel told reporters when asked how the offense changes without Brown.

Vrabel said the Patriots will instead continue putting players in positions that best suit them, acknowledging that receivers will have to move around to fill different roles in Brown’s absence.

That’s the challenge facing New England now.

Brown’s placement on IR established the floor at four missed games. Rapoport’s latest report provides a clearer picture of the ceiling the Patriots may be dealing with.

Their prized offseason addition isn’t expected back when he’s first eligible.

And for an offense preparing for a difficult early-season stretch, that makes an already significant loss even tougher to absorb.