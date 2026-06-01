AJ Brown-Patriots Rumors: NFL Insider Makes ‘Anticlimactic’ Prediction

Finally, the A.J. Brown situation might be nearing its end, and that’s increasingly good news for the New England Patriots. And honestly, at this point, the Philadelphia Eagles, too.

As June 1 arrives, Philly can finally trade the superstar wide receiver without having to absorb a $43.5 million dead-cap hit. New England has been the most likely landing spot all along, and NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo believes that remains the case. In fact, Garofolo is more confident than ever that not only will Brown be wearing a Patriots jersey next season, but this blockbuster trade could be done by the time the sun rises on June 2.

AJ Brown Trade Update: Patriots-Eagles Deal Done?

“I do expect him to be a Patriot,” Garofolo said on the May 1 episode of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network. “Last week, I said, well, the window opens after June 1 and maybe doesn’t close until the start of training camp. Some conversations I’ve had over the weekend, it’s closer to June 1, if not later (Monday night), I believe this is going to be really anticlimactic. We expect this to happen for him to go to the Patriots, and again, now as I sit here, I expect it to happen.”

It remains unclear what price the Patriots must pay to make this deal happen. The Eagles have reportedly sought a first-round pick all along, despite seemingly no market for the wideout beyond the Patriots. Given the cap situation, a pre-June 1 deal never made much sense, so the 2026 draft came and went without a deal. And according to veteran insider Jason La Canfora, New England might not have to part with a first in 2027; instead, La Canfora reported the deal could get done for a 2028 first-round pick.

AJ Brown Trade Suitors: Patriots Likely Only Team in Hunt?

Pressed further on whether there could be any more hold-ups on the Eagles trading Brown, Garofolo said it’s unlikely. Asked his level of surprise on a 1 to 100 scale if Brown was still an Eagle 48 hours after the segment, he said 95.

“(In) 48 hours? I think we’re talking about are we sitting here tomorrow morning (June 2), and is AJ Brown is still a Philadelphia Eagle?”

Asked the same question about whether another team could swoop in or whether it would be the Patriots making the deal, Garofolo also said his confidence was “pretty high, extremely high.”

The Los Angeles Rams at one point were in the mix, and Garofolo noted they might have been the favorites to land the soon-to-be-be 29-year-old. However, questions about Brown’s knee injury might have scared off the Rams. The Jacksonville Jaguars have also surfaced in rumors, but Garofolo said “I don’t see it” in regards to that possibility.