AOC Calls Out Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Over Macklemore Controversy

The controversy surrounding New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Macklemore has reached Capitol Hill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took direct aim at Kraft while discussing the rapper’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour, arguing that the situation raises a much larger concern about the power stadium owners can wield over artists and their speech.

Kraft previously confirmed that he would not allow Macklemore to perform at Gillette Stadium after the rapper’s appearances at Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium shows in New Jersey. Macklemore has separately alleged that Kraft rallied other stadium owners against his continued participation in the tour, a claim Kraft has not publicly addressed.

Now, Ocasio-Cortez is putting Kraft squarely at the center of her criticism.

AOC Takes Aim at Robert Kraft Over Macklemore Fallout

Ocasio-Cortez addressed the controversy Tuesday while speaking with reporters, including TMZ, and argued that the fallout extends well beyond a disagreement involving two musicians.

“It’s not just what has happened with the act and not just in removing Macklemore from the lineup, but when you see what Robert Kraft did to line up all of the stadiums to censor speech in that one specific way, it’s become clear that this is not just about one music artist or two music artists,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The New York congresswoman went on to argue that the episode could set a troubling precedent if a small number of stadium owners are able to influence which artists are permitted to perform based on their public statements.

When asked specifically about Sheeran’s responsibility, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that the singer has a role in the situation but redirected her criticism toward Kraft and the venue owners.

“We need to be very clear about how dangerous a precedent this is,” she said.

Her comments add another prominent voice to a controversy that has expanded considerably since Macklemore announced Monday that he had been removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

Macklemore claimed Sheeran told him Kraft had objected to his appearance at Gillette Stadium and had rallied other stadium owners, leaving Sheeran with an ultimatum over the rapper’s continued involvement. Kraft confirmed his own decision regarding Gillette Stadium but did not address Macklemore’s allegation that he organized opposition from other venue owners.

Robert Kraft Defended Gillette Stadium Decision

Kraft has offered a sharply different explanation for why Macklemore would not be permitted to take the stage at Gillette Stadium.

In a statement responding to the rapper’s allegations, Kraft said the decision followed Macklemore’s recent New Jersey performances and cited what he characterized as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery. Kraft, who founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, said Macklemore had crossed a line between political criticism and rhetoric he believed was harmful to the Jewish community.

Macklemore has rejected accusations of antisemitism and maintained that his criticism is directed at the Israeli government and its actions in Gaza.

Sheeran has also disputed the suggestion that he personally made the decision to remove Macklemore.

In a statement Tuesday, Sheeran said he spent the week speaking with venues in an effort to find a resolution and confirmed that Kraft was among the people involved in those conversations. Sheeran said the ultimate decision belonged to the venues and promoter, not him.

That distinction is important as the dispute continues to grow. Kraft has acknowledged barring Macklemore from Gillette Stadium. Macklemore has alleged Kraft went further and helped organize opposition among other stadium owners. Ocasio-Cortez is now publicly criticizing Kraft based on that broader allegation, which Kraft has not confirmed.

What began with Macklemore’s performances in New Jersey has consequently developed into a much wider debate over antisemitism, political expression and the authority private venue owners have over who takes their stages.

And with Ocasio-Cortez now calling out the Patriots owner by name, Kraft remains firmly at the center of that debate.