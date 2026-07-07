Tom Brady Thinks Argentina-Egypt Stunner Might Top 28-3 Super Bowl

There’s just something about Atlanta being involved that produces history-making comebacks. Just ask the New England Patriots, and now, Argentina.

Argentina staged one of the most historic comebacks in World Cup history on July 7 in Atlanta, storming back from a 2-0 deficit and scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes to stun Egypt and earn a trip to the quarterfinals. The dramatic win immediately becomes one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history, right up there with the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The sports world immediately made the comparisons to the Patriots’ record-making overtime win (that one took place in Houston), and even Tom Brady was ready to hand over the title of most improbable win.

Tom Brady Gives Argentina Props After Wild World Cup Win

“Yeah so that might top 28-3 🤯” Brady tweeted shortly after the match went final.

And just like Brady was the driving force behind the comeback in 2017, Argentina used its own generational superstar, Lionel Messi, to orchestrate its miracle. Messi set up Argentina’s first goal in the 79th minute, and he scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

Just two minutes later, Enzo Fernandez played the role of James White, scoring the eventual game-winner in extra time.