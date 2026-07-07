Who Does Argentina Play Next? World Cup Game Date, Opponent, Time

Argentina beat Egypt today 3-2 in a spectacular comeback to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, and the defending champions already know exactly where and when they play next. La Albiceleste face the winner of Switzerland vs. Colombia on Saturday, July 11, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET, according to the official bracket published by ESPN.

That quarterfinal opponent gets decided Tuesday, with Switzerland and Colombia meeting at BC Place in Vancouver at approximately 4 p.m. ET to close out the Round of 16. Win or lose Saturday, Argentina’s path only gets steeper. A victory sends Lionel Messi and company to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, July 15, for a 3 p.m. ET semifinal against the winner of Norway vs. England, which kicks off July 11 in Miami Gardens. The final looms July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 3 p.m. ET, with the opposite bracket semifinal set for July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That game pits the Spain-Belgium quarterfinal winner, decided Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, against whoever survives France-Morocco on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Should Belgium topple Spain on Friday, the Red Devils would carry that quarterfinal win into the Arlington semifinal against the French or Moroccan winner, with a potential final berth against Argentina on the line.

Switzerland Brings Structure, Colombia Brings Speed

Switzerland enters as the more defensively disciplined of the two possible Argentina opponents. Murat Yakin’s side has leaned on a compact, organized shape all tournament, built around midfield anchor Granit Xhaka and finished off by striker Breel Embolo, with breakout attacker Johan Manzambi supplying an increasingly dangerous final-third spark, according to a tactical breakdown from RotoWire. The Swiss have gone unbeaten in ten straight matches across all competitions, winning seven of those, and can absorb pressure for long stretches while still punishing teams on the counter, a formula that could force Argentina to unlock a low block rather than simply overwhelm it with talent.

Colombia presents a different puzzle. Winger Luis Díaz has emerged as one of the tournament’s most explosive attacking threats, with veteran playmaker James Rodríguez still dictating tempo on dead balls and right back Daniel Muñoz driving forward from deep. Los Cafeteros have kept three clean sheets in four matches and allowed fewer than three expected goals across the tournament, a defensive foundation that has flown under the radar given the attention on Díaz and Rodríguez, according to data compiled by Sports Illustrated. Colombia has generated high-volume chance creation but hasn’t always converted at a ruthless rate, a gap Argentina’s own attack would look to exploit if the sides meet in Kansas City.

Argentina’s Experience Looms Over Either Matchup

Colombia’s directness and physicality could stretch Argentina’s back line in transition, especially with Díaz isolating defenders in wide areas, while Switzerland’s steadier approach would test Argentina’s patience against a compact, well-drilled unit less prone to individual mistakes. Either side has a puncher’s chance in a single knockout match, but Argentina enters the quarterfinal with tournament pedigree and finishing quality that both potential opponents still lack at this stage. The defending champions’ clinical edge, built through Messi and a deep supporting cast, gives them a clear advantage regardless of which team survives Vancouver.

Argentina won it all in Qatar four years ago, and the bracket now sets up a run that could put the team back in Atlanta, then East Rutherford, before the tournament closes on July 19.