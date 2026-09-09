Patriots Have Former Buffalo Bills Weapon to Protect Drake Maye

The New England Patriots made obvious investments around Drake Maye, but a quieter addition could become especially useful when defenses turn up the pressure.

Reggie Gilliam arrived in New England after six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, giving offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels a true fullback with a track record as one of the NFL’s better blockers at the position.

The 6-foot, 244-pound veteran signed a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Gilliam’s value is most often tied to the running game. Yet his 2025 work in pass protection suggests he can offer Drake Maye more security when New England keeps him in the backfield.

Pro Football Focus gave Gilliam an 89.5 pass-blocking grade last season, along with a 75.1 run-blocking grade and a career-best 72.4 overall mark. He was also PFF’s second-most valuable fullback by Wins Above Replacement over the previous two seasons.

Gilliam Gives Patriots Much Help in Pass Protection

The sample is small, which matters when evaluating a fullback as a pass protector, as Gilliam logged only 24 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

What he did with those opportunities, though, jumps off the page.

Gilliam didn’t allow a pressure on any of those 24 snaps, per PFF’s first-team All-Pro selections. PFF also had him leading all fullbacks in run-blocking grade.

For New England, that versatility could help McDaniels disguise what he wants to do. Gilliam can line up in the backfield as a lead blocker, stay home against pressure or release into the flat without forcing the Patriots to change personnel.

The Patriots’ own film review of Gilliam after his signing pointed to McDaniels’ longstanding use of two-back formations and how a fullback can help create favorable looks. New England used two-back formations on 22.4% of its offensive plays last season, according to Patriots.com.

Gilliam also gives the Patriots a more natural option in that role. New England used makeshift solutions at fullback at times last season, including deploying a defensive tackle as a lead blocker in short-yardage situations.

The Toledo graduate has six years of experience doing that work.

Gilliam’s Buffalo Track Record Could Pay Off for Maye

Gilliam’s impact in Buffalo went well past his own statistics.

The Buffalo Bills finished inside the NFL’s top 10 in rushing offense in five of his six seasons with the team and led the league at 159.6 rushing yards per game in 2025. James Cook III rushed for 1,621 yards that season with Gilliam working as one of Buffalo’s lead blockers.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady also pushed Gilliam for All-Pro recognition late last season, praising the work he did without the football. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott described players such as Gilliam as some of the team’s behind-the-scenes MVPs.

His presence could have a similar ripple effect in New England.

A productive run game can keep Maye out of obvious passing situations. When opponents do blitz, Gilliam has already shown he can handle the less glamorous assignment of stepping into the hole and meeting a rusher.

There are limitations to how much can be drawn from 24 pass-blocking snaps. Still, an 89.5 grade with zero pressures surrendered is compelling production for a player whose job often goes unnoticed unless something goes wrong.

Even though the Patriots made several louder moves around Maye this offseason, Gilliam may end up being one of the acquisitions that helps make the entire operation function.