Patriots Get Unexpected Weather News Ahead of Thursday Night Football vs. Bears

The New England Patriots are heading into one of the NFL’s most notoriously unpredictable outdoor stadiums in late October. This time, Mother Nature appears willing to cooperate.

With the Patriots and Chicago Bears preparing for Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field on Oct. 22, the forecast looks surprisingly favorable. No rain, no bitter cold and, perhaps most importantly, no significant wind to complicate the passing game.

For a stadium where swirling gusts and harsh conditions can become part of the story, that’s a welcome development for Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

New England enters the primetime matchup riding a three-game winning streak, while Chicago is looking to defend its home turf. And unlike some late-season trips to Soldier Field, the Patriots shouldn’t have to worry much about battling the elements.

Patriots vs. Bears Weather Forecast for Thursday Night Football

Chicago is expected to enjoy a pleasant fall afternoon Thursday, with sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 60s before gradually cooling after sunset.

By the time the Patriots and Bears kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, which is 7:15 p.m. local time, temperatures should be hovering around 60 degrees.

Here’s the expected weather throughout the evening:

Time (ET) Temperature Conditions 7 p.m. 62°F Mostly clear 8 p.m. 60°F Mostly clear 9 p.m. 57°F Mostly clear 10 p.m. 55°F Mostly clear 11 p.m. 53°F Mostly clear

The forecast calls for dry conditions throughout the game, with virtually no chance of precipitation.

Winds are also expected to remain light, generally around 4 to 5 mph. That’s particularly noteworthy at Soldier Field, where wind can make life difficult for quarterbacks, kickers and receivers.

Fans attending the game should still bring an extra layer. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low-to-mid 50s by the fourth quarter, but rain gear appears unnecessary.

Why Chicago’s Weather Could Benefit Drake Maye and the Patriots

The favorable forecast comes at an important time for New England, which will be playing Thursday night with a significantly depleted offensive line.

The Patriots have ruled out guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown, while right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable with a foot injury.

Protecting Maye will already be a challenge with multiple offensive linemen unavailable. Adding strong winds or slippery conditions would only make an already difficult assignment more complicated.

Fortunately for New England, the forecast shouldn’t force major adjustments to the passing attack.

Light winds could allow Maye to attack downfield without the unpredictable gusts that have made Soldier Field a difficult place to throw the football over the years.

The same applies to Williams, who should have favorable conditions to operate Chicago’s offense.

New England also has A.J. Brown back in the lineup. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver returned from a high-ankle sprain against the New York Jets last Sunday and is off the injury report heading into Thursday’s matchup.

For the Patriots, the biggest challenges will likely come from Chicago’s defense rather than Chicago’s weather.

Both teams enter Thursday at 4-2, setting up an intriguing primetime matchup with plenty at stake.

And while the Windy City has a reputation for making visiting teams uncomfortable, the Patriots appear to have caught a break.

New England and Chicago kick off Thursday, Oct. 22, at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Prime Video.