Patriots Rule Out 5 Players vs. Bears: Full Thursday Night Football Injury Report

The New England Patriots will be missing five players Thursday night against the Chicago Bears, but the biggest concern isn’t the number of absences. It’s where those injuries have hit.

Both starting guards are out, three cornerbacks won’t suit up, and right tackle Morgan Moses remains questionable. That’s a troubling combination for a Patriots team facing a quick turnaround and a primetime road test at Soldier Field.

New England (4-2) enters Thursday’s matchup riding a three-game winning streak, but protecting Drake Maye could be considerably more complicated than it was a week ago.

Here’s the full injury picture for both teams ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Patriots Rule Out Five, List Four as Questionable

The Patriots’ final Week 7 injury report confirmed the following players will miss Thursday’s game:

OUT

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring)

OL Ben Brown (knee)

CB Carlton Davis III (neck)

CB Karon Prunty (hamstring)

CB Channing Canada (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

OT Morgan Moses (foot)

S Kevin Byard III (chest)

S Craig Woodson (shoulder)

LB Christian Elliss (chest)

The offensive line presents the most immediate challenge.

Vera-Tucker and Brown both suffered injuries during Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Their absences leave New England scrambling at guard, where injuries have already sidelined Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor will start Thursday. Rouse is preparing for his first NFL start, while Pryor brings previous starting experience, including a stint with Chicago.

Moses’ status adds another wrinkle. The veteran right tackle was limited throughout the week with a foot injury. If he cannot play, rookie Caleb Lomu could be called upon to start.

New England’s secondary isn’t at full strength, either. Davis will miss his third consecutive game with a neck injury, while Prunty and Canada remain sidelined with hamstring issues.

There is some encouraging news: A.J. Brown practiced fully Wednesday and carries no injury designation. Quarterback Drake Maye, who appeared on the report with a right shoulder issue, also practiced fully and has no game designation.

Bears Also Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Chicago has its own availability concerns entering the matchup.

OUT

RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe)

LB Jack Sanborn (concussion)

DOUBTFUL

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. (hip)

Monangai’s absence is significant for Chicago’s backfield. The running back has already rushed for 324 yards and six touchdowns this season but will miss his third straight game.

Edwards is unlikely to play after missing the Bears’ previous contest, while Stevenson practiced fully Wednesday despite his questionable designation.

Chicago did receive encouraging news on its offensive line. Starting right guard Jonah Jackson practiced fully Wednesday and carries no injury designation after dealing with hip and quadriceps issues.

Both teams enter Thursday at 4-2, with a chance to strengthen their position in their respective divisions.

For New England, the biggest question is whether its makeshift offensive line can hold up long enough for Maye and the Patriots’ passing attack to keep rolling.

The Patriots and Bears kick off Thursday, Oct. 22, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.