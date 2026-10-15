Ex-Patriots HC Bill Belichick to the Eagles? Why It Might Make Sense

In his second season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made strides. After a rough 2025, his team is much improved, and while they’re not ready to compete for championships, there has been on-field growth.

That improvement, paired with his outstanding NFL record, has led to some folks starting to whisper the name Belichick for NFL jobs again.

Of course, no NFL jobs are open at this point. But there are a few that seem like candidates to open up, including the Philadelphia Eagles if head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t turn things around quickly.

Why Bill Belichick is an Option for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Chris Curtis, of The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, became a voice looking for change around the NFL. In particular, pushing for the Eagles to fire Sirianni so they could hire ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“We have the Eagles and Nick Sirianni on the precipice of disaster,” Curtis said. “And I found interesting nuggets about Howie Roseman and Bill Belichick. I don’t want to get excited, but I feel like, wouldn’t that be the single number one decision that would change the direction of our conversations? Win-win. What do you have to lose?”

It’s been a slow start for the Eagles, and they’re coming off a tough loss in London. Still, five games would be a very quick trigger to make this kind of move. It becomes a situation where the team could quit and you could bottom out.

“Why wouldn’t you pluck Bill from North Carolina?” Curtis said. “Bring in Jordon to hang out with Big Dom.”

Curtis did receive plenty of pushback. One perspective was that Jalen Hurts wasn’t good enough and wouldn’t elevate a Belichick offense. Then, the idea that Belichick isn’t the coach he used to be. The game passed him by, so why hold on if you need a new coach? The Patriots seemingly held on too long, after all.

“My question is what do you have to lose right now? We all agree Nick Sirianni likely will not be the coach of the Eagles next year. So, what’s the downside? Yeah, in season. Fire him [Sirianni] and pluck him [Belichick] up. Bing, bang, boom,” Curtis said.

Under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles have been to the Super Bowl twice, winning in the 2024-25 season. He has a record of 61-29, with three NFC East titles in the last four seasons. He’s yet to deliver a losing record in what is now his sixth season there.

As for Belichick, he’s arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history. That includes six Super Bowl wins. However, in four years after Tom Brady left, he delivered one winning record and went just 29-38. That bottomed out at 4-13 in 2023. He went 4-8 at North Carolina in 2025 and opened 2026 at 3-2 there.

Bill Belichick is Close to NFL History

There is a general consensus that while the Patriots decided they were done with Belichick, Belichick didn’t feel like he was done with the NFL. So, he has been trying to get a new NFL job, and the North Carolina job seemed like a way to fill the gap while waiting for the chance to get another job.

That’s because Belichick is 26 wins behind Don Shula as the coach with the most regular-season wins of all time. It’s a record that he seems to want.

The problem for Belichick is getting that job. He’s 74 years old now, and teams don’t usually want to hire someone who won’t be around for the long term if they succeed. If the Patriots weren’t going to let him coach forever, then he’d need to find success at a new job or risk getting fired there before catching Shula.