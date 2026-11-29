The New England Patriots will have Christian Barmore available after a late injury concern threatened to sideline the defensive tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots didn’t list Barmore as inactive, prompting 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to point that out on X. The decision follows his addition to Friday’s injury report with a knee issue.

“Christian Barmore is active for the Patriots after being a late addition to the injury report this week,” Barth wrote.

Christian Barmore is active for the Patriots after being a late addition to the injury report this week. https://t.co/d3pgjUTtTi — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 29, 2026

Fortunately for New England, this occurrence boosts the interior pass rush against an offense prepping to start a quarterback with no previous NFL starts.

Christian Barmore Is Active After Missing Friday’s Practice

Barmore’s availability became a worry when he missed the final practice of the week. The Patriots listed him as questionable, initiating some doubt after he had avoided the injury report Wednesday and Thursday.

New England then elevated a defensive tackle, Eric Gregory, from the practice squad Saturday. In his roster analysis for the team’s website, Evan Lazar wrote that the elevation signaled Barmore’s status could be in doubt.

Sunday’s decision resolves that. The Patriots can dress Barmore while retaining the depth added through Eric Gregory.

There isn’t necessarily insight about how many snaps Barmore will play or if the knee will affect his performance. His workload will be something to watch once the game begins.

The veteran has recorded 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, per his official team profile. He has already surpassed the two sacks he totaled across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Barmore’s career high remains 8.5 sacks in 2023. New England drafted the former Alabama defender in the second round in 2021, selecting him No. 38 overall.

Patriots Go Against Chargers Quarterback Making His First NFL Start

The matchup could use Barmore as a prime method to lead New England to victory since DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start after the Chargers ruled out Justin Herbert with a concussion.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the decision Friday.

Uiagalelei entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He made his regular-season debut against Houston in Week 9 this year, throwing his first career touchdown pass during a late scoring drive.

The second-year quarterback received first-team practice repetitions throughout the week as Los Angeles prepared for Herbert’s absence.

Generating pressure through the middle for New England could help disrupt his timing and prevent him from settling into the pocket. Barmore would be a vital element to the strategy there.

The Patriots still have a significant defensive absence. Cornerback Carlton Davis III was ruled out with a knee injury on the final injury report.