Fans Mock Bill Belichick for Being 48 Years Older Than His Cheerleader Girlfriend

Fans are mocking former New England Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick on social media for having a girlfriend who is 48 years younger than him.

On June 14, TMZ broke the news that Belichick, 72, is dating former competitive cheerleader, Jordon Hudson, who is 24.

TMZ reported that the pair first met on a 2021 flight but did not start dating until Belichick and his long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday broke off their relationship. Belichick and Hudson “bonded over a philosophy project the student-athlete had been working on” and stayed in touch, TMZ reported.

The jokes flew on X, with users making fun of the couple’s age gap. “Bill Belichick has kids old enough to be his new girlfriend’s parents. His eldest daughter is 40!! This new chick is 24. Also freakin’ Bill is in his 70s. Jesus man. Gross,” a fan wrote.

Belichick’s only daughter, Amanda, is a coach of the Holy Cross Crusaders, according to the team’s website.

“Bill Belichick & his girlfriend on @NFL Media Day 2000,” wrote one X user, sharing a photo of a baby next to a younger, but still adult, Belichick.

Another person wrote, “Bill Belichick is dating a girl that was just about born when he turned 50.. 🤷‍♂️😳 That’s like saying to a baby sitting in the stroller, I’m gonna date U one day.. What could they possibly have in common? And she’s a cheerleader.. 😂”

Fans Shared Memes, Jokes & GIFs About Bill Belichick’s Relationship With His Much Younger Girlfriend

Another fan wrote, “The last time The Celtics won a championship Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was in 2nd grade…”

Another fan wrote, “The Patriots can’t have a Bill Belichick night until his girlfriend is old enough to rent a car.”

However, another X user stuck up for Belichick, writing, “I’m so tired of the ‘outrage’ about who’s dating who. I don’t care if Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is 24. Or if the Chili Peppers singer dated a 19 year old. If everyone is of legal age & it’s consensual, I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m more worried about the non-consensual [expletive] going on.”

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Is Executive Director of ‘Trouble Cub Enterprises’

On LinkedIn, Hudson says she is executive director of “Trouble Cub Enterprises,” where she has been self-employed in Boston since 2021.

She attended Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and has worked as a henna tattoo artist, a social media ambassador, and a model, the page says. Hudson wrote that she was going for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy as well as obtaining her cosmetology licensure at the New England Hair Academy.

Fans also filled up the comment threads on Hudson’s Instagram page, which does not mention Belichick. Some people defended her, but others criticized the relationship.

“So she’s the same age as Tom Brady’s first ring? That’s wild,” wrote one person. “Why you dating a 72 year old? Old enough to be your grandpa 💀” wrote another.

However, another person responded, “don’t listen to these trolls. love has no age 🩵”

On Instagram, Hudson refers to herself as a “glamourous girl scout,” and says she was Miss Hancock USA.

In November 2021, she wrote “first Pats game” and posted a photo with another person to her Facebook page.

According to the Toronto Sun, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski alluded to the then not publicly known relationship at Tom Brady’s roast, saying, “Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: You were scouting your new girlfriend.”