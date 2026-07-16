ESPYs Host Takes Aim at Bill Belichick’s Relationship With Jordan Hudson

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordan Hudson have become one of the most talked-about couples in sports, and their relationship even found its way into the opening monologue of the 2026 ESPY Awards.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, who hosted Wednesday night’s ceremony at New York City’s David H. Koch Theater, took aim at several of sports’ biggest names during his opening remarks. Among them was the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach and his widely discussed relationship with the 25-year-old Hudson, particularly their age gap. The former New England Patriots head coach is 74.

The joke drew one of the night’s more noticeable reactions from the crowd and underscored just how firmly Belichick’s personal life has entered the mainstream sports conversation.

Marcello Hernández Joked About Belichick and Hudson’s Age Gap

After congratulating Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on appearing on the cover of the new Madden video game, Hernández opened with another jab, saying, “Tiger Woods will be on the cover of Grand Theft Auto,” referencing Woods’ recent DUI arrest.

Moments later, he turned his attention to Belichick.

“The Knicks won their first [NBA] championship since 1973. To put it into perspective how long ago that was, in 1973, hockey players didn’t wear helmets, basketball had no three-point line and, in 1973, Bill Belichick was the age his girlfriend [Jordan Hudson] is now.”

The joke was met with a mixed reaction inside the theater before Hernández quickly followed up with another punchline.

“That’s where you all draw the line?”

Belichick and Hudson did not attend the ESPYs, but the moment quickly spread across social media as clips from the opening monologue circulated online.

The relationship has remained a frequent topic of national conversation since Belichick’s move to North Carolina, with the couple regularly drawing attention during public appearances and media interviews.

Belichick’s Offseason Has Extended Well Beyond Football

While Belichick is preparing for his first season as North Carolina’s head coach, much of the offseason spotlight has centered on his life away from the field.

Hudson has frequently accompanied Belichick at public events, and the pair generated significant discussion following the coach’s CBS “Sunday Morning” interview earlier this year. Since then, nearly every public appearance involving the couple has attracted national attention, making Hernández’s ESPYs joke instantly recognizable to a mainstream audience.

The latest round of headlines comes just days after another story involving Belichick’s family surfaced.

Earlier this week, a North Carolina judge issued an arrest order for Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jen Belichick, after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing stemming from a speeding citation. The matter is unrelated to Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, and there has been no report that Jen Belichick has been arrested or taken into custody. Court officials indicated she has multiple options for resolving the matter, including asking the court to recall the order or voluntarily turning herself in.

As Belichick prepares to begin a new chapter leading the Tar Heels this fall, his football future continues to share the spotlight with a personal life that has become one of the most discussed stories in sports.