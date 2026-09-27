Bill Belichick Turns Heads With Unexpected Guest on UNC Recruiting Trip

Bill Belichick spent his Friday night doing what college football coaches do when their own team has the weekend off: hitting the recruiting trail.

He wasn’t alone.

The former New England Patriots head coach was spotted inside the press box at Archbishop Spalding’s game against Gilman School in Maryland on Friday, September 25. Sitting alongside him throughout the night was his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Sports reporter Avi Carr-Gloth shared video of the pair from the press box, writing that the six-time Super Bowl champion was in attendance for the high school matchup and that Hudson remained with him throughout the game.

The clip quickly took off online. By Sunday afternoon, it had surpassed 700,000 views on X, turning what began as a recruiting stop into another viral Belichick-Hudson moment.

Belichick, 74, kept things understated in a North Carolina cap and vest as he watched from the booth. Hudson, 25, wore a dark baseball cap, sunglasses and a cardigan while seated next to him.

And there was one detail about her outfit that was particularly fitting for the man sitting beside her.

Jordon Hudson Accompanies Bill Belichick on Recruiting Trip

Hudson’s hat featured the word “Dynasty” across the front, an interesting choice considering Belichick’s unparalleled run in New England.

Belichick won six Super Bowls during his 24 seasons as Patriots head coach, constructing one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history alongside Tom Brady.

Now, he is trying to build something entirely different at North Carolina.

The trip to Maryland came during UNC’s bye week, giving Belichick an opportunity to get out on the road before the Tar Heels return to action. His presence at a high school game was hardly surprising for a college head coach. Hudson joining him in the press box, however, quickly attracted attention.

The couple has become a fixture in the public eye since Belichick made the jump from the NFL to college football.

Hudson has accompanied Belichick at numerous events and games, while Belichick has repeatedly addressed the role she plays in his life away from UNC.

During an appearance on the “Pivot” podcast, Belichick explained that Hudson helps him manage opportunities outside of football.

“I stay focused on football, and some of the other opportunities that come along, Jordon looks at those and can dig into them a little bit deeper,” Belichick said. “But really, what she does is help me spend my time on football, and that’s what’s important to me.”

His latest recruiting stop offered another glimpse of that dynamic.

Bill Belichick Using UNC Bye Week on Recruiting Trail

Belichick’s appearance in Maryland also comes at an important point in his second season at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels entered their bye at 2-1, giving Belichick and his staff a break from game preparation before returning to the field in October.

There has been considerable attention surrounding the program away from the field, too. UNC recently completed an independent investigation into its football operation, which preceded the departures of general manager Michael Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

University leadership has nevertheless made clear that Bill Belichick retains its support.

For Belichick, Friday night was about the next part of the job.

Instead of spending UNC’s open weekend away from football, the longtime Patriots coach was back in a press box, watching two Maryland high school programs and working the recruiting trail.

And this time, Hudson had a front-row seat for it.