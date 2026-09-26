Tom Brady Breaks Silence After Swearing During Live NFL Broadcast

Tom Brady has learned there are some things you can say on an NFL sideline that don’t translate quite as well when millions of people are listening.

After twice letting colorful language slip during a recent Fox broadcast, the former New England Patriots quarterback has finally addressed his latest viral moments.

And apparently, Brady’s mistakes have become a source of entertainment inside his own house.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed his recent on-air language Thursday, acknowledging that he hasn’t exactly been thrilled with what has come out of his mouth lately.

His kids, however, seem to have a different opinion.

Tom Brady Gets Candid About Viral Fox Moments

Brady didn’t make excuses when the subject came up. Instead, he poked fun at himself while offering an apology to anyone who wasn’t expecting to hear that kind of language during an NFL broadcast.

“I’m actually kind of embarrassed,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on Fox. I’m going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize.”

Then he revealed that his slip-ups have apparently started costing him at home.

“That swear jar is getting way too full in my house,” Brady continued. “My kids are getting way too happy with me filling up that jar.”

It’s a pretty relatable problem for someone whose job is anything but.

Brady spent more than two decades playing a sport where conversations on the field, on the sideline and inside the locker room weren’t exactly made for network television. Now, every spontaneous reaction comes with a microphone in front of him.

That became particularly obvious during the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Washington Commanders.

Brady reacted in real time after Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an arm injury, blurting out, “Oh, s***,” before immediately realizing what he had said.

“Excuse me,” Brady quickly added.

It wasn’t the last time Brady’s language caught attention during the broadcast.

Later in the game, while breaking down a Dak Prescott throw, Brady described it as a “pi** missile up the sideline.”

The calls quickly spread across social media, giving Brady an entirely different kind of viral moment from the ones he produced during his playing career.

Fox Sports even got in on the joke when it shared Brady’s comments about the situation.

“The swear jar at @TomBrady’s house is overflowing,” the network wrote. “A small price to pay for a piss missile.”

Brady’s Personality Continues to Come Through at Fox

There is an interesting layer to all of this for anyone who watched Brady throughout his 20 seasons in New England.

The Patriots version of Brady was famously careful in public. Press conferences were often measured. Controversial questions rarely produced much material. Even when emotions were running high, Brady usually knew exactly where the cameras and microphones were.

Broadcasting is different.

There is no time to craft the perfect response when a quarterback takes a brutal hit or a pass suddenly rockets down the sideline. Brady is reacting to football as it unfolds, and every once in a while, viewers are getting the unfiltered version.

That’s part of what has made these moments resonate. Brady spent years being one of the most scrutinized athletes in American sports. Now fans are getting several hours every Sunday to hear him talk about football in real time.

Sometimes that means detailed quarterback analysis.

Sometimes it means a word that sends Brady reaching for the swear jar when he gets home.

He has promised the grandmas watching Fox that he’ll work on it.

Whether his kids want him to succeed is another question entirely.