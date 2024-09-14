Patriots ‘Bullying Duo’ Leading New-Look Offense

D

ifferent quarterbacks and rookie wide receivers won’t define a new-look offense, but Layden Robinson and Mike Onwenu are leading the way the New England Patriots attack defenses.

The two offensive linemen provided the platform for Week 1’s 16-10 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson “formed a bullying duo with Mike Onwenu on the right side of the line,” according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Graff believes progressing behind this partnership will be the go-to move for running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the watch of new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: “Whenever the team needs an important run, it seems like a safe bet it will go to the right side so Stevenson can follow those two.”

That’s exactly how things played out during key moments in Cincinnati.

‘Bullying Duo’ Leading Patriots in Key Moments

The Patriots kept things simple against the Bengals. It helped Stevenson answered first-year head coach Jerod Mayo’s challenge to power a run-first offense.

Vane Pelt kept the ball in Stevenson’s hands and had him run behind the strength of the O-line. Strength is found on the right side, behind rookie guard Robinson (64) and veteran tackle Onwenu (71).

The brutish pair featured heavily in highlights broken down by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. He pinpointed several plays, but one beginning at the 0:48 mark showed both Robinson and Onwenu moving to the second level to clear a path for Stevenson. Another play, this one at the 1:51 mark, showed Onwenu pinned defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) to the inside, allowing Robinson to move up and absorb the linebacker.

.@Patriots @dreeday32 had a great day at the office behind a rebuilt offensive line lead by Layden & Caedan. Oh yeah…And they looked well coached and they outplayed the Tiger Stripes. Well done is always better than well said #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/1wOEaIdmWk — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2024

Both plays perfectly personify the downhill rushing attack the Patriots are leaning on under Van Pelt. It’ a running game with something new thanks to Van Pelt’s preference for wide-zone runs.

As ESPN’s Mike Reiss explained, Bill Belichick wanted to make a zone-based scheme work in 2022. It’s taken the arrival of Van Pelt and line coach Scott Peters to make it work.

It’s what they did for the Cleveland Browns, and Reiss noted how Stevenson “looked like Nick Chubb,” who earned three of his four Pro-Bowl berths playing in Van Pelt’s system.

The Patriots run-heavy style sealed victory late on, per another article from Graff: “They got the ball up six points with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter. The whole stadium knew Stevenson was going to get the ball. He did, four straight times, handoffs right up the gut. And the Bengals still couldn’t stop him.”

Stevenson was able to run to win, even though the Bengals were waiting for him, because of Onwenu and Robinson. The latter is already emerging as the one of the stars of a new era under Mayo.

Layden Robinson Already Earning ‘Special’ Praise

Mayo believes “Robinson has an opportunity to be a special player in this league. He’s tough. He’ll move guys off the line of scrimmage. He can do it all. His overall effort and mentality is something that, when you think about changing a culture, he’s definitely one of those guys that fits into that box. He did a great job,” per Graff.

Those words represent lofty praise for the player selected 103rd overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Buzz is growing for the fourth-rounder because Mayo isn’t the only one endorsing Robinson’s talent.

Ownenu has offered praise of his own, crediting his fellow trench warrior with having “a bright future ahead of him. He played a good game. He was very physical. I don’t know how many knockdowns he had, but he probably had plus-five finishes and just being aggressive in the run game, being stout in the pass game. “So, I’m happy to watch him and I’m happy to play next to him,” per Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Mike Onwenu on rookie guard Layden Robinson: "Layden has a bright future ahead of him. He played a good game. He was very physical. I don't know how many knockdowns he had, but he probably had plus-five finishes and just being aggressive in the run game, being stout in the pass… pic.twitter.com/K0OKMl4RrL — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) September 9, 2024

This is a classic example of talent recognising talent. Onwenu is the best offensive lineman on the Patriots’ roster, but Robinson provides another building block for the foundation of a unit built to bully opponents on the ground.