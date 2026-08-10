Patriots Announce Unexpected Trade With AFC East Rival

The New England Patriots still have a couple of weeks of training camp left, but the front office is hard at work when it comes to the construction of their roster. The Pats have been making moves around the edges over the past few days, and on Monday morning, reports emerged indicating that they planned to release offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.

However, the move was never officially processed, which gave New England time to explore a potential trade for Wallace, if a suitor were to emerge. In a surprising development, that suitor ended up being the Miami Dolphins, as the two sides have united to pull off a rare intra-division trade ahead of the start of the 2026 campaign.

Patriots Trade Caedan Wallace to the Dolphins

The Pats selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft as part of their plan to revamp their offensive line. And yet, during his first two seasons in the pros, Wallace never really managed to make any sort of impact for New England. The coaching staff could not decide which spot suited him best along the offensive line, and as a result, he never really found his footing with the team.

A tackle by trade, Wallace played in 10 games during his time with the Patriots, two of which were starts. With Will Campbell coming in and playing at left tackle, Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff experimented with using Wallace as a reserve guard, but he once again was unable to carve out a significant role for himself.

One of the goals of the offseason for New England was to find more depth along its offensive line, and with an influx of new players, that left Wallace on the outside looking in. It wasn’t much of a shock to see the team intended to release him on Monday, but in a surprise twist, it ended up swinging a deal with the Dolphins for him, as the Patriots picked up a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for Wallace and a 2029 seventh-round pick.

“The New England Patriots announced that they have traded OL Caedan Wallace to the Miami Dolphins along with a 2029 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick,” the team said on its official website.

Patriots Cut Bait With Caedan Wallace in Dolphins Trade

At the end of the day, the selection of Wallace was a failure for the Pats. However, this is a good piece of business for Eliot Wolf and the front office, as they managed to extract a late-round draft pick in exchange for Wallace. Sure, this isn’t exactly a prime selection, but considering how the alternative was releasing Wallace and getting nothing in return, it will more than suffice.

With Wallace out of the picture, the depth chart along the offensive line is beginning to come into focus for New England. It will be worth seeing if the front office adds a player at this spot to replace Wallace, but for the time being, it seems to like the crop of players it has at its disposal. And as cut day draws near, there will surely be other players headed for the exit door behind Wallace.