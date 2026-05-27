Patriots Caleb Lomu Position Revealed in OTAs, What it Means for Will Campbell

The New England Patriots used their first-round pick, for the second season in a row, on a left tackle when they selected Caleb Lomu out of Utah. That left a major question, is it Lomu or Will Campbell who will need to move off left tackle?

For now, it looks like Lomu is the one who will need to move off his position. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel indicated on the first day of OTAs that Lomu will get the majority of his work on the right side, though there is room for him to still get work in at left tackle, too.

This would go along with a common line of thinking that Lomu was drafted to be the long-term replacement for Morgan Moses. Now 35 years old, the Patriots’ right tackle is aging, and if Lomu can eventually slot in after some development, that would ease the transition there. In the meantime, Lomu can hopefully act as a sixth offensive lineman, playing either tackle spot.

What Caleb Lomu Working at Right Tackle Means for Will Campbell

There is no doubt that Will Campbell struggled late in the 2026 season. In particular, in the playoffs, when he was coming off a knee injury, which prompted concerns about his long-term viability as an NFL left tackle. Those concerns were made worse by his arm length, which he had been criticized for as a prospect.

Despite that, the Patriots have stood by him throughout the offseason. EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said, “But before that, I thought Will played really well out here. I know everyone talks about the arm length, but he has a set of skills that enable him to play with that arm length. He’s really quick out of his stance. He’s technically sound. He’s adding more and more different pass sets to his tool bag that he can use to combat different rushes. And again, he’s 22 years old, and we expect some improvement out of him as well.”

In other words, the Patriots are going to give Campbell the opportunity to develop at left tackle. Playing Lomu at right tackle for the majority of those reps is part of that, as they are going to give Campbell his chance to be a better player in 2026 than he was in 2025.

Still, those concerns have persisted, and Campbell recently drew a comparison from Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald to Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys. Smith also moved inside after coming into the league at left tackle. From there, he took off and became one of the best guards in the league.

Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Praised Caleb Lomu

When Mike Vrabel was asked about Caleb Lomu’s position, he also took the time to praise the team’s first-round draft pick. In particular, for how ready he is to learn.

“He’s been an unbelievably coachable player,” Vrabel said. “He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic, and he’s willing to learn. He’s excited about learning… He’s gonna have the ability to play both sides… He’ll be on the right today.”

In an ideal world, the Patriots have their two tackles for years to come. In an ideal world, they both become franchise cornerstones. However, the Patriots do need to be ready for any outcome.

This is the NFL, and nothing is given. Vrabel would add, “We want to end up with the best five.”