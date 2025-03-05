Patriots ‘Called’ About Super Bowl Wide Receiver: Report

Getting better at wide receiver is something the New England Patriots “WILL do whatever they can to” achieve, including acquiring a favorite of head coach Mike Vrabel, Philadelphia Eagles’ star A.J. Brown.

The Pats “called” the Super Bowl champions “asking if A.J. Brown was available,” according to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports. This makes sense as a match of player and team, after Brown became a star on Vrabel’s watch when the latter was head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, Berry also sounded this note of caution: “Shrug emoji on if that’s true, or what Philly’s answer was, but this much seems certain: New England will aggressively try to upgrade its wide receiver room this offseason.”

An “aggressive” commitment to adding bluechip talent at receiver is long overdue for the Patriots. The franchise has been blighted by dodgy draft picks and short-term fixes in free agency for too long.

Brown is neither as a physical mismatch, both on the perimeter and between the numbers, and nobody knows how to use him better than Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel Reunion With A.J. Brown Makes Sense

Brown posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Vrabel’s Titans in 2019 and ’20. More than the numbers, Brown became a tone-setter for the passing game in Tennessee.

The Titans were a physical team in every area under Vrabel. While Derrick Henry was a smash-mouth force on the ground, Brown was a sledgehammer against coverage in space.

He’s still too big and tough to be pressed, while the 6-foot-1, 226-pounder has always been a force once he gets the ball in his hands. Like on this catch and run for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

His size, combined with power after the catch, makes Brown a punishing pass-catcher. Somebody who has broken 51 tackles since entering the pros as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Brown’s mix of technique and strength means he’s close to unstoppable against single coverage. Something he reaffirmed during the Eagles’ Super Bowl season, per numbers from Pro Football Focus.

These stats show why Brown would instantly become the go-to target for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year passer needs an alpha receiver, somebody worth a blockbuster trade offer.

It would surely take a hefty package of picks to convince the Eagles to part with a key playmaker.

Aggressive Trade the Right Move for Patriots

Brown won the biggest prize after moving to Philadelphia, but he remains fond of his time with Vrabel. The latter is also still proud of how Brown’s developed into one of the game’s best receivers.

Those factors make a trade a realistic possibility, but the issue of compensation remains. One potential answer was offered by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, who believes “the No. 4 overall pick would be too steep to acquire Brown, but a future first or multiple Day 2 picks could get the deal done.”

Kyed’s right to point out how the Patriots should be wary about forking over their first-round pick, even for a player as talented as Brown. That selection should go toward fixing one side of the trenches, likely a shaky offensive line.

Bolstering the protection in front of Maye is key to his progress, but it’s only one side of the equation. The other involves giving him a receiver who can take over games.

Few wideouts scare defenses as much as Brown, so Vrabel and the Patriots should keep talking to the Eagles.