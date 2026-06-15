Patriots Urged to Target Former All-Pro Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots don’t have many remaining holes on their offseason roster. If they want to add another veteran before training camp, though, many pundits would like it to be an edge rusher such as Cameron Jordan.

Last week, NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss named four edge rushers the Patriots should consider signing. Jordan made the list.

“Jordan remains a very effective pass rusher, and it’s a little surprising that he still hasn’t found a new team yet,” wrote Goss.

“The soon-to-be 37-year-old veteran spent the first 15 years of his career with the New Orleans Saints and put together a bunch of elite seasons.

“He was still very productive last season with 10.5 sacks (his highest total since 2021), two forced fumbles and two passes defensed, along with 47 total tackles.”

Jordan has posted 132 sacks with 175 tackles for loss and 248 quarterback hits in 243 NFL games. He started 242 of those contests.

As Goss explained, Jordan was still elite in 2025. The veteran had 15 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits to go with his 47 combined tackles and 10.5 sacks last season.

Could the Patriots Target Veteran Edge Rusher Cameron Jordan?

The biggest question around the Patriots, or any team besides the Saints, potentially signing Jordan is whether he would play somewhere other than New Orleans.

The veteran, who turns 37 in July, has only played for the Saints in the NFL.

New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore told reporters on June 10 the team has made a contract offer to Jordan that he is still weighing.

“Cam’s kind of navigating this thing on the personal side,” Moore said. “I think the world of Cam. Navigating it, and obviously here to help in any possible way. We know what he means to this organization, this city.

“So, if the opportunity presents itself and he feels comfortable and ready to go, we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

If the contract offer isn’t to his liking, perhaps Jordan could pursue opportunities with other teams.

Should he do that, the Patriots could be interest in him as a short-term edge rushing upgrade.

Jordan might not reach 10 sacks again in 2026. But he’s averaged 7.5 sacks per season over the past five years.

The veteran edge rusher is also as reliable as they come. He’s never missed a game in 15 NFL seasons.

Patriots Edge Rushing Depth for 2026

The Patriots addressed their edge rushing room in both free agency and the draft this offseason. First, they signed Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $36.5 million contract in March. Then, the team added Gabe Jacas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those two edge rushers will replace K’Lavon Chaisson, who signed with the Washington Commanders in NFL free agency.

Without another edge rusher addition, Jones and Jacas will be New England’s top edge rushers along with Harold Landry III, who led the team in sacks last season.

After those three edge rushers, the Patriots have less proven options. Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder, Quintayvious Hutchins, Jesse Luketa and Xavier Holmes are the other potential contributors along the edge in New England.

Jordan would be an obvious upgrade. On a 1-year deal, he could help the Patriots get back to the Super Bowl while not stunting another edge rusher’s growth on New England’s roster.