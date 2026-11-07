Patriots Could Part Ways With $54 Million CB at NFL Trade Deadline: Insider

With a 5-3 record, the New England Patriots should probably buy at the NFL trade deadline. But that doesn’t mean they won’t sell too.

NFL insider Albert Breer proposed the possibility that the Patriots could do both before Tuesday. Breer also named two veterans New England could shop to other teams. One of those veterans was longtime starting cornerback Carlton Davis III.

“There are a few teams that are looking at both buying and selling,” wrote Breer. One is the Patriots, who’ve discussed moving veteran DT Christian Barmore or CB Carlton Davis III—the cost for either would likely be about a fourth-round pick, though I don’t think they’d move both—while they’ve shopped around for help on the edge.

Both players are certainly notable mentions regarding the trade deadline. But Davis is a nine-year veteran and Super Bowl champion starter.

With the Patriots, Davis has started 21 games over the past two seasons. In his first campaign with New England, the team earned a trip to the Super Bowl.

The cornerback joined the Patriots before the 2025 campaign on a 3-year, $54 million deal.

Could Patriots Trade Carlton Davis Before Tuesday?

Davis played this past Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But it was his first game in nearly a month, as the cornerback dealt with a neck injury.

The Patriots trading Davis probably won’t make sense to a lot of fans. But New England’s defense playing well in the veteran’s absence gives some credence to the idea.