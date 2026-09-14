CBS Announces Broadcast Crew for Key Game Between Patriots and Steelers

The New England Patriots are hoping to bounce back in Week 2 when they return to Gillette Stadium next Sunday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. For those fans watching on TV, it’s going to be a CBS broadcast.

Ahead of that key game, CBS announced that they’re sending their top broadcast team to this game. That means that Jim Nantz is going to be on the call for play-by-play, J.J. Watt is going to be the analyst, and Tracy Wolfson is going to be the sideline reporter. Watt is replacing Tony Romo this season, who is on leave following his DUI arrest.

Patriots fans might notice an immediate conflict of interest. J.J. Watt is the brother of Steelers star T.J. Watt.

More important is what happens on the field. The Patriots lost at home to the Steelers a season ago, 21-14. In that game, Drake Maye threw for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns, but also had an interception. He also led the Patriots in rushing that game, with 45 yards. In total four fumbles and the interception sunk New England.

New England can’t afford another turnover-filled effort. If they do, the Patriots expect to open the season 0-2.

Week 1 for the New England Patriots Was a Major Letdown

The Patriots opened the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. It was an opportunity to exorcise some demons from last year’s Super Bowl loss. However, it ended up being a whole new nightmare.

At one point, the Patriots held a 10-0 lead. Then, A.J. Brown got injured and the offense got stuck in the mud. Seattle started coming back and Maye helped them do it, throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions. That included one that sealed the deal when New England was already in field goal range.

“I just stopped being patient,” Maye admitted. “I think that’s the big thing. We were really good up to the point where I forced one up the sideline to Romeo. When we were patient and dumping it off, and trying to move the chains, avoided a lot of three-and-outs.”

The Patriots face a very difficult first month or so of the season in 2026. Seattle is, obviously, the defending Super Bowl champion. Then, the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars are coming up, both of whom won their divisions a season ago. After that, they’ll see the Buffalo Bills, who are obviously also a contender.

Letting an opportunity to beat the Seahawks go by hurts. As will missing out on any opportunity early in the season to stack wins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Won in Week 1, Despite Issues

The Steelers opened the season with a home win against the Atlanta Falcons, by a score of 20-13. For both teams, defense was the name of the game.

Despite winning, the Steelers rushed for just 58 yards. They were 3 of 13 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down. They also lost a fumble and missed one of their field goal attempts. On top of that, Aaron Rodgers played poorly at quarterback. He finished the day completing just 24 of 40 attempts for 221 yards and a touchdown.

In other words, the Steelers won but have issues. The Patriots lost and had issues, but should expect to improve against Pittsburgh.