Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Contract Extension Talks Get Worrying Update

The New England Patriots are largely done making moves this offseason, although the front office is continuing to tinker with the roster early on in training camp. However, there is still one pressing item of business involving superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez that needs to be taken care of.

After a stellar three-year start to his career, Gonzalez is eligible for a new contract this offseason. While the Pats have done what they can to give Gonzalez the sort of big-money deal he is looking for, he hasn’t put pen to paper on a contract extension just yet. And despite the team’s best efforts, it doesn’t sound like the two sides are close to finalizing anything as the month of August gets underway.

Patriots, Christian Gonzalez Aren’t Close to Contract Extension

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez has quickly proven himself to be one of the best players at his position in the pros. A sticky man corner who can match up against the opposing team’s top wide receiver, Gonzalez is one of the few true lockdown defensive backs in the game, so unsurprisingly, he wants a new deal.

Gonzalez earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2025 after he racked up 69 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 14 games of action. However, he took his game to another level in the playoffs, as he helped guide New England to the Super Bowl by racking up 19 tackles, one sack, one interception, and seven pass breakups during the team’s four-game run.

While team owner Robert Kraft has come out and said the Patriots have an offer on the table that would make Gonzalez the highest-paid player at his position in the league, there hasn’t been much movement towards a deal during training camp. According to insider Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, not much has changed now that the team has reconvened in preparation for the new season, as the two sides still have a lot of ground to cover.

“That is not imminent, by the way, from everything I can understand,” Garafolo said on “Inside Training Camp” when discussing Gonzalez’s contract negotiations with the Patriots. “There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done on that front.”

Should Patriots Be Worried About Christian Gonzalez’s Contract Situation?

The main holdup when it comes to a potential extension here seems to be the fact that Gonzalez’s agent also represents Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is looking for a contract extension himself. Both of these guys could conceivably reset the cornerback market, but so far, neither one of them has wanted to blink first.

The good news for the Patriots is that Gonzalez has been practicing fully to start training camp, so it doesn’t seem like the delay on a new contract is going to prevent him from getting ready for the start of the new season. There’s no doubt this is a distraction, though, so the front office is going to want to take care of Gonzalez’s contract situation before Week 1 rolls around.