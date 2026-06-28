Patriots Get Warning on Christian Gonzalez Contract Decision Ahead of Training Camp

While it has been filled with more than expected at times, the New England Patriots have generally put together a strong body of work this offseason. And while most of their work in preparation for the 2026 campaign is already done, the team still has one important item of business to take care of involving star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

After finishing up his third season in the pros, Gonzalez became eligible for a contract extension, and while both sides seem willing to get a deal done, not much progress has been reported. As training camp draws near, Patriots insider Mike Reiss issued a warning to the team when it comes to its handling of Gonzalez’s contract situation.

Patriots Draw Stern Warning on Christian Gonzalez’s Contract Dilemma

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Gonzalez was selected by the Pats with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he immediately showed what he was capable of. While he only played in four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Gonzalez locked up the likes of A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Garrett Wilson in his first few contests as a pro.

When he returned to action in 2024, Gonzalez starred for a miserable New England team, earning an All-Pro Second Team selection in the process. While he missed three games to begin the 2025 campaign, Gonzalez was even better when he eventually took the field, as he racked up 69 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 14 games of action.

While he still has two years left on his rookie contract, Gonzalez has proven himself to be one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and now that he is eligible for an extension, he wants a new deal. New England still has a lot of time to get something done with Gonzalez, but as training camp draws near, the team is running the risk of having this situation become a distraction for the rest of its players.

“The Patriots hold their first training camp practice July 25, and it’s hard to imagine Gonzalez participating full throttle under his current contract, which calls for him to earn $2.259 million this season,” Reiss wrote for ESPN. “Top cornerbacks make more than $30 million per year, and Gonzalez is eligible for an extension for the first time … One risk for the defending AFC champion Patriots is that the situation lingers into training camp and becomes a potential distraction.”

Patriots Need to Lock Up Christian Gonzalez as Soon as Possible

New England knows a thing or two about distractions (see Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini), so the last thing this team needs is another situation that takes the focus away from football. Gonzalez is a star, and while he’s going to command a big-money deal, it’s one that he has already proven to be deserving of.

Whether or not this situation rolls into training camp remains to be seen, but the Pats need to book as many wins as possible in order to make up for the Vrabel-Russini scandal. In some ways, the team already did that by picking up A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but fans in New England are never content, which is why a deal with Gonzalez needs to get done sooner rather than later.