Patriots Contract Extension with Christian Gonzalez: Setting Potential Timeline

Mandatory Minicamp is in the rearview mirror for the New England Patriots. Despite that, the contract extension for star defensive back Christian Gonzalez is still hanging over the Patriots.

The Patriots picked up Gonzalez’s fifth-year option, which should keep him in New England through 2027. However, both sides seemingly would prefer to find a way to get him a more long-term contract extension, and Gonzalez even missed OTAs looking for a deal.

Gonzalez is going to be one of the offseason’s biggest focuses until the Patriots find a way to extend him. However, it may not be happening right away. In fact, Patriots insider Greg Bedard believes that there won’t be an update on the negotiations until training camp.

“What I’ve heard is I would not expect any sort of update until training camp, and I think that’s where I think the Patriots are,” Bedard said on CLNS. “It’s sort of like a shrug and say, ‘We’ll see where we are at training camp.’ If that’s the case, I think it’s going to drag into training camp.”

Even with that, at least one anonymous GM doesn’t think Patriots fans have much to worry about. Gonzalez will get his extension.

“That one gets done before the season,” the GM said. “He’ll get paid.”

New England Patriots Insider is Concerned About the Cost of Christian Gonzalez

By all accounts, Christian Gonzalez is going to reset the cornerback market when the New England Patriots extend his contract. It’s just a matter of how large a number Gonzalez is going to land.

Because of that cost, Patriots insider Mike Giardi, writing in Boston Sports Journal, shared that he thinks New England might balk at Gonzalez.