Patriots Fans Send Clear Message After Christian Gonzalez’s Record $135 Million Deal

Christian Gonzalez got his money.

And judging by the immediate reaction across Patriots Nation, New England fans aren’t interested in debating whether their star cornerback deserved it.

The Patriots agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension with Gonzalez that includes $102 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The contract carries an average annual value of $33.75 million and makes the 24-year-old the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, surpassing the four-year, $132 million extension Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon signed in August.

It is an enormous investment. It is also one Patriots fans had spent much of the offseason waiting for.

Once news of the agreement broke, the reaction poured in. There were celebrations, sighs of relief and plenty of fans making essentially the same argument: When you have one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks entering his prime, you pay him.

“Thank god that this contract is taking care of. Gonzo is one of the best CB’s in the league and he absolutely earned this contract,” one fan wrote.

Another was even more succinct.

“Payem til you can’t!”

Patriots Fans Celebrate Christian Gonzalez Deal

Gonzalez’s contract saga had become one of the biggest lingering questions surrounding New England entering Week 1.

The Patriots picked up his fifth-year option earlier this year, but the former No. 17 overall pick had been seeking a long-term extension after establishing himself among the league’s best young defensive backs. Negotiations stretched deep into the summer before the two sides finally struck an agreement just before New England’s season opener against Seattle.

For plenty of Patriots fans, the price didn’t matter nearly as much as the outcome.

“Locking him up long-term is a must. Future Defensive Player of the Year loading! Additionally, Worth every single penny. Gonzalez is a certified island. Let’s go Pats!” one fan wrote.

Another called Gonzalez “one of the best CB’s in the league” and said he had “absolutely earned this contract.”

The reaction extended beyond Patriots fans.

“He’s a top 3 CB in the NFL and it’s not even a debate anymore,” another account posted.

Not everyone was sold on the enormous price tag, of course. One reaction pointed directly to the $102 million guaranteed for a cornerback, while another questioned how the deal could eventually affect New England’s salary cap.

But those responses were outnumbered in the immediate reaction by fans relieved to see the Patriots keep one of their homegrown stars.

“An elite CB can absolutely transform the way it enables your team to play defense, this money is absolutely deserved,” another fan wrote.

Patriots Make Christian Gonzalez the NFL’s Highest-Paid Cornerback

The numbers explain why the contract immediately became one of the NFL’s biggest stories.

Gonzalez’s $33.75 million average annual value edges Witherspoon’s $33 million, while his $102 million in guarantees also establishes a new high at the position. His reported $33 million signing bonus is another cornerback record.

The timing adds another layer.

New England opens the 2026 season against Witherspoon and the Seahawks on Wednesday night, meaning the NFL’s two highest-paid cornerbacks will be on opposite sidelines almost immediately after Gonzalez reset the market.

Gonzalez has already built the résumé to command that kind of investment. After a shoulder injury limited his rookie season to four games, he returned to earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl in 2025. He then helped New England reach the Super Bowl last season, recording seven passes defensed, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble during the Patriots’ four-game postseason run.

Now there is no more wondering about his long-term future in Foxborough.

Gonzalez celebrated the agreement himself on Instagram, writing, “THANK YOU LORD!” and “PATS NATION LETS GO!”

Patriots fans seem more than happy to oblige.