Christian Gonzalez Makes More History With New $33 Million Detail in Patriots Contract

The New England Patriots took care of their final piece of offseason business on Tuesday morning when they signed superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a record-setting four-year, $135 million contract extension. All offseason long, Gonzalez had made it clear he wanted to reset the cornerback market with his new deal, and he has managed to do just that.

Gonzalez is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, but he has managed to make history in more than one way with this contract. As the full details of this deal continue to surface, it has been revealed that New England handed Gonzalez a $33 million signing bonus, which is the highest figure a cornerback has ever received.

Christian Gonzalez Earns Historic $33 Million Signing Bonus From the Patriots

Christian Gonzalez gets a $33M signing bonus, the highest ever at his position. https://t.co/VYSbZzjs0U— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2026

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez has managed to assert himself as one of the best players at his position in the NFL over his first three seasons. With a Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro Second Team honor to boot, Gonzalez is already a star, and at just 24 years old, it feels like he may just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Gonzalez’s contract negotiations with the Patriots dragged on throughout training camp, and as recently as this past weekend, it seemed like there was no momentum towards a new deal. However, after landing in Seattle for their Week 1 clash with the Seahawks, New England managed to put the finishing touches on its $135 million contract with Gonzalez.

There are quite a few important details that are still coming to light as part of this deal, such as the specifics on the $102 million in guaranteed money. Unsurprisingly, Gonzalez has earned himself a massive signing bonus from the Pats, as the $33 million figure has never been seen before for a cornerback in the history of the league.

Christian Gonzalez gets a $33M signing bonus, the highest ever at his position,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Patriots Commit to Christian Gonzalez for the Foreseeable Future

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots looks on following the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.”” (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

All offseason long, Gonzalez and the Patriots had publicly indicated they wanted to get a deal done, and now, they have done just that. New England is committing a ton of money to Gonzalez, who has proven himself to be a true No. 1 lockdown corner so far in his career. If he can keep playing at a high level, this deal will be more than worth it for the Pats moving forward.

Now that this deal has officially been signed and sealed, N.E. can turn its full attention to its season-opening clash against Seattle. Considering how this team just crushed the Patriots’ championship dreams in Super Bowl LX, you can bet they will be looking for some vengeance when they retake the field. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.