Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez Appears in Instagram Post Hinting at Contract

It’s no secret that New England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez doesn’t just want a new contract. He wants to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

However, if anyone didn’t think that was the case, it does seem like Gonzalez is happy to make that clear.

Gonzalez recently appeared in an Instagram post from the owner of Strega. In it, the two are posing with a sign that says, “Highest paid ‘corner’ or bust.” There was also writing superimposed over the image reading, “Going over the final touches of the contract. Five more years.”

Obviously, this isn’t a post about a new contract between Gonzalez and the Patriots. It’s between him and Strega. Still, given where he’s at in negotiations with the Patriots, everyone knows exactly what they were doing.

For now, it does look like Gonzalez will eventually become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Reporting indicates that he’ll likely go after Devon Witherspoon gets his extension, offering the chance for him to build on whatever deal he signs with the Seattle Seahawks.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Christian Gonzalez on Negotiations

By all accounts, the New England Patriots are ready to extend Christian Gonzalez. That includes from what Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, has recently said when he indicated that they had an offer on the table to make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

“We love Christian Gonzalez,” Kraft said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We love him as a player, as a person. That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL. And coincidentally, it’s the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history. We’re glad we drafted him and he’s developed here, and we hope he’ll be with us for a long time.” On the surface, it’s a major compliment. However, it also puts pressure on Gonzalez to share details about their negotiations publicly. For his part, Gonzalez was recently asked about Kraft’s comments. However, he didn’t want to directly talk about his negotiations with the Patriots.

“A ton of respect for Mr. Kraft,” Gonzalez said. “Just something we don’t want to handle in the media, keep that with the team and my team.”

Gonzalez is set to make around $4.8 million in 2026, one of the best value players in the entire NFL. Even at $18.1 million in 2027 with his fifth-year option, he’s underpaid. So, it is just a question of how big a raise he ends up getting.

There’s a New Highest Paid Cornerback

Earlier in the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Rams reset the cornerback market when they extended Trent McDuffie for a four-year, $124 million deal. Since then, much of the conversation has been around Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon, and just how much they might be able to earn.

Under-the-radar has been Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns cornerback. He’s not under-the-radar this offseason anymore, though, as the Browns just moved to make him the highest-paid cornerback, with a two-year, $62.2 million deal. That’s $31.1 million annually, the highest average annual value (AAV) for a cornerback.

The Patriots have Gonzalez under contract for the next two seasons. So, there’s little value in giving him a two-year deal. That means the length of the two deals likely won’t match up. Still, it’s hard not to imagine that the AAV doesn’t come up in further negotiations.