Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Talks “Not Close” Per ESPN Insider

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an update on Christian Gonzalez’s contract talks. It is not one that New England Patriots fans will want to hear. The insider reported that talks had not progressed between the two sides.

Earlier Monday, a report came out that Executive Vice President of Football Administration Matt Groh was a central figure in these negotiations. The report indicated that Groh was a central figure in these negotiations, and that the negotiating tactics he employs might make things a bit challenging.

Now, it appears that the Patriots are not seeing eye-to-eye with Gonzalez during these negotiations, according to Schefter, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

“These things always can change. But as of right now, talks are nowhere. Again, there always can be a last second push and there always can be something that changes. We’ll see how the two sides address it as the season’s underway. But I think, as of right now, it’s hard to imagine that the two sides would be able to make up the difference to get a deal done by opening night. Again, we’ve seen crazy things happen, and I’m sure there could be another push to try to see if they could salvage it and get it done. But right now, as of yesterday, I was told it was not close.”

Gomzalez ‘Frustrated’ With Patriots

Recent reports indicate that the corner is ‘frustrated’ with how talks have gone. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer indicated Monday that the corner is not happy with the way that talks have been going. Gonzalez reportedly wants a market-resetting deal. This means that he wants more than Seattle Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon, who received $33 million annually.

The Patriots have reportedly offered a total value that would make him the highest-paid player at his position. The issue is structure and guaranteed money. Gonzalez’s trainer was very vocal about the deal himself, and it’s safe to say that Gonzalez’s camp has made it known that they do not like the terms of the deal.

This latest report from Schefter is certainly not ideal for Patriots fans either. The season-opener against the Seahawks is just two days away, and no deal has been reached as of right now. The Patriots would be smart to get a deal done before Gonzalez’s value increases or he elects to hold out. The corner has repeatedly deflected any sort of questions about whether or not he will play in the opener, as the Patriots look to stun the defending Super Bowl champions.

Corners Got Paid Ahead of Patriots Star

Witherspoon was just the latest corner and a line of corners to get big deals this offseason. The Cleveland Browns and corner Denzel Ward agreed to a deal that was two years and $62 million. This gave Ward $31.1 million in average annual value. Other contracts include Derek Stingley Jr., who signed a three-year, $90 million contract with the Houston Texans, and Trent McDuffie, who signed a four-year, $124 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Corners got paid, and Gonzalez would undoubtedly be the next domino to fall.

In any event, it looks like contract discussions are going to bleed into the regular season. This is certainly not an ideal situation to be in for either side. Assuming Gonzalez does not hold out, he will still be a major part of what the Patriots want to do defensively. Patriots’ fans were hoping that this would not carry over into the regular season, but it looks like that is going to be the case. Either way, this is going to be a situation that is worth monitoring until a deal is done. One has to wonder if the relationship between Gonzalez and the Patriots organization is a bit fractured.