Patriots QB and Coach Combo of Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel Under Fire

The race to figure out what’s wrong with the New England Patriots on offense rages on. The latest discourse is being centered around whether or not in the issue is quarterback play or coaching.

In reality, there are issues across the board. Quarterback Drake Maye is forcing the ball. The coaching staff is coming up with a bland and predictable scheme. Not enough talent is on the field. The result is an offense scoring just 9.6 points per game, when accounting for a defensive score, and having turned the ball over eight times in three games.

What’s so surprising is that a year ago, the coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel worked so well with Maye and this offense. He finished as the MVP runner-up. Now, something seems broken.

Dan Orlovsky Questioned the New England Patriots Coach and QB Combination

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst for ESPN Dan Orlovsky debated what was wrong with the Patriots on First Take. There, he shared that he remains confident in Drake Maye himself, but maybe not the situation that Maye is in. In particular, working with Mike Vrabel.

“I have not lost confidence in Drake Maye because the guy that he lost to yesterday was him in 2024. Trevor Lawrence’s confidence was shot in 2024 after the start of his career,” Orlovsky said.

“Multiple coaches, the turnovers, the decisions, it was awful. And all of a sudden Liam Coen comes in, and it’s this rocket ship. Now Trevor is about as confident as anybody in the NFL at that position. So I have not lost confidence in Drake Maye. Am I losing confidence in Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel as a team, as a grouping, as a pairing of head coach and quarterback? I am. Let’s have a good football conversation.”

This is a pretty big claim, given that they went to the Super Bowl just last season. It’s also a claim being made just three games into this season, which shows how quickly the tides can turn. At the same time, it’s still early, and the Patriots do have time to turn things around.

Orlovsky added that there were personnel moves he’s concerned about. In particular, how a new-look wide receiver room might be hurting Maye.

“The other thing I’d say is this: this offense desperately, desperately misses Stefon Diggs. There is something to be said for having that guy that walks out onto the field and is that, I’m always open; give me the ball, I’ll find a way to get there for you, quarterback,” Orlovsky said.

“And they don’t have that person right now… I’m not telling everybody that Drake Maye’s absolved of bad decisions, but like—he’s not—someone’s got to make a play to maybe like help him get out of this funk. And right now they don’t have somebody just to go make a play for their young quarterback.”

Patriots Legend Tedy Bruschi on Drake Maye

New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi recently appeared on Get Up. There, he sounded the alarm on Drake Maye.

“The honeymoon in New England is over for me,” Bruschi said. “I mean, now let’s go to work.”

For Bruschi, it’s mental mistakes adding up for Maye. That can be a major challenge to overcome, though.

“It’s almost like a fairytale, this last year, of course,” Bruschi said. “Then, going to that Super Bowl, now here are the problems… Like Vrabes said, we’re pressing. Drake is pressing. He wants to make up for every single mistake… How do you calm down your quarterback now that his head is messed up?”

Maye and the Patriots are hoping to bounce back next week. It won’t be easy, though, as they’re going to take on the Buffalo Bills.