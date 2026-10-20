Patriots Get Concerning Injury Update on Key Offensive Linemen

The New England Patriots will be banged up heading into the Thursday night showdown with the Chicago Bears. Coach Mike Vrabel met with the media on Tuesday and gave updates on several linemen.

Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown are not likely to play this week. Right tackle Morgan Moses has the chance to play. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar reported this.

Vera Tucker suffered his injury late in the second quarter of the Patriots’ win over the New York Jets. He spent time in the blue medical tent and was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Brown also suffered an injury on Sunday against the Jets. He suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter after being rolled up on during a scramble play. He had to be helped off the field by medical staff and Vrabel. The lineman was evaluated in the blue medical tent and sent to the locker room. Lazar was able to give the full update

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee) aren’t likely to play this week. Vrabel said RT Morgan Moses (ankle) has a chance to play.

Patriots Do Have Potential Reinforcements

The Patriots do have some options as replacements. Veterans Matt Fryer and Walter Rouse finished the game against the Jets. Now, they are in line to step up as the starting guards. The Patriots also activated emergency depth on Monday. They signed Andrew Rupcich and Jacob Rizy to the practice squad.

At the very least, the Patriots were prepared for these moves. That being said, the injuries do not make things any easier.

Injuries Have Hurt Patriots Offensive Line

Injuries, and the offensive line depth have been a problem for the Patriots organization this season.

The guard position has been practically problematic. Starter Mike Onwenu is going to miss the rest of the season. Greg Van Robin has missed three games and was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury. The guard position is undoubtedly banged up, and the latest injury news regarding Vera-Tucker and Brown certainly does not make things easier.

The five linemen have missed a combined 10 games so far this entire season. Out of the five primary starting spots on the line, four of the five positions are being replaced by depth chart options. Caleb Lomu and Walter Rouse are two linemen who have been able to step up in particular.

Patriots Will Get Challenged With Injuries

The injuries along the offensive line will present a season-long challenge for the Patriots. Playing against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field will undoubtedly be an added challenge as well. This is certainly going to be a difficult test for a team that looks to keep the momentum going. However, the Patriots organization has faced challenges before, particularly with depth in the past.

This will be a situation where the coaching staff is going to have to earn their paychecks and really mix and match the lines as they see fit.