Patriots Fourth Round Pick Impressing Team Early On

While all eyes are on Drake Maye and Will Campbell for the New England Patriots, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is making his name known.

The Patriots drafted Craig Woodson out of Cal with the 106th overall pick in this year’s draft and, According to NBC Boston’s Phil Perry, Woodson has been impressing the Patriots early on.

“I’ve been asking around, following rookie minicamp, who have been the most impressive guys? The name that came back to me was Will Campbell,” Perry said on the “Next Pats Podcast.” “They liked what they saw, impressive physically and in terms of his leadership — everything they wanted in that period. But the other name was Craig Woodson. For Woodson to be mentioned was noteworthy.”

Woodson was one of three players who picked off the ball against Drake Maye during 11-on-11 drills in OTAs.

Woodson What Patriot Fans Can Expect

Craig Woodson addressed the media after being selected by the Patriots and described his game as physical and versatile.

“Being physical and hitting, that’s my number one thing that I do. I also think I can bring versatility when it comes to coverage. Just being in the deep post or being in the deep half. I’ve had some interceptions in the deep half this year and making plays on the ball,” Woodson said.

“I think for me, I really have the versatility to do anything and even match up with receivers if it comes down to it. So, for me, I mean my playstyle is really anywhere. I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do on the field. I’m just ready to show that to Patriots Nation.”

“He could track the ball when it was in the air… He was a physical player and a good tackler. He had good cover skills for a safety. I thought he did a lot of things well,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said about Woodson on the podcast.

The former Golden Bear had five interceptions during his collegiate career.

Patriots Exec. on Woodson

Craig Woodson was the first defensive player the New England Patriots took in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden explains what made Woodson stand out from other safeties in the draft.

“Craig’s a player that we had great exposure at the East-West [Shrine] Game… He’s a great person. A high level character, a really smart football player. I think the communication skills he possesses at the safety position are something that sets him apart,” Cowden said after day three of the draft.

Wilcox, who coached Woodson at Cal, said that his former safety is, “extremely coachable, and he improved each year he was here (at Cal). That’s ultimately why he got drafted.”