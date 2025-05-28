Cut Your Losses? Patriots Could Part Ways With Former Second-Round Pick

It is no secret the New England Patriots were hoping for more production from WR Ja’Lynn Polk in his rookie year.

After spending second-round NFL Draft capital to bring in the Washington Husky product just over a year ago, it is possible New England could part ways with this talented WR prospect after just one season?

Ja’Lynn Polk Surprisingly Named a Player on the Chopping Block for the Patriots Entering 2025 NFL Season

When a team drafts you with the hopes of being their WR1 and catch just 12 of your 33 targets while failing to top 100 yards receiving in your first season — then you can expect the organization to start hedging their bets in the following offseason.

In Polk’s case, FanSided NFL Writer Graham Wilker thinks the Patriots could go a step farther by potentially parting ways with the talented second-year wideout ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Wilker wrote, “Looking at Polk’s production last season, it shouldn’t be a shock that he’s on this list. Given his draft position, though, his being in an iffy spot about a year after being taken 37th overall would come as a major shock. Polk is fighting a major uphill battle to make the team.”

This is a fast fall from grace considering that Polk was widely regarded as a rock-solid WR prospect entering the NFL after producing 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over his final 15 games at Washington.

Another issue the Patriots could be facing with Polk is his diminished trade value after a rough rookie year.

Wilker added, “A team may send a conditional seventh-round pick for Polk, but even that seems unlikely to me at this point. Several things would likely need to happen to draw out a path for Polk to make the team. For one, he’d need to have an excellent camp. If Stefon Diggs starts the season on the PUP list and Kayshon Boutte is traded, he could manage to steal a roster spot at least until Diggs returns.”

Will Ja’Lynn Polk Even Make the 53-Man Roster in 2025?

The Patriots receiver room added some additional talent this offseason by signing former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs and selecting Washington State WR Kyle Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither of these moves bode well for Polk being a focal point of this passing attack, or even guaranteeing a roster spot, in 2025.

Wilker touched on the battle for the 53-man roster by writing, “The aforementioned Bourne is fighting a battle himself, and the former second-round pick is even lower in the depth chart. Polk’s lack of special teams acumen compared to draft classmate Javon Baker may lead him to be as low as the eighth wideout. UDFA from Eastern Washington, Efton Chism III, has also gotten some early hype, and with a sound offseason, I’d expect him to be on the practice squad at minimum.”

Polk truthers would likely to quick to point out how much of a mess the Patriots’ offense was as a whole last year and his lack of a consistent role in the passing game stunting his development or messing with his confidence.

Yet, Polk’s best prospect trait entering the NFL was his hands, and he dropped two of his 33 targets in 2024.

Polk has a chance to put his disappointing rookie year in the rearview mirror with an impressive training camp, but he may have to make that impression very quickly or he could find himself looking for another team.