Ex-Patriots RB Blames Bill Belichick For Mac Jones’ Struggles in New England

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris recently criticized Bill Belichick for his handling of the coaching staff during quarterback Mac Jones‘ tenure with the team. Harris expressed concerns about Belichick’s decisions and how they impacted Jones’ development and performance. He had some strong words for Belichick’s attitude towards his decisions and described feeling like Belichick acted as if any decision would work as long as he was in the building.

“What happened to Mac Jones in New England was not because of Mac Jones,” Harris said on “The Athletic Football Show.” Harris continued blaming Belichick’s decision-making.

Former #Patriots RB Damien Harris says Bill Belichick being “stuck in his ways” caused Mac Jones to fail in New England. “What happened to Mac Jones in New England, was not because of Mac Jones… (it) was because of the fact you took away an offensive coordinator who coached him… pic.twitter.com/KyhzGXMLpV — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) June 6, 2024

“What happened in New England to Mac Jones was because of the fact you took away an offensive coordinator, who coached him to be a Pro-Bowler and almost coached us to winning our division with a rookie quarterback in his first year. “And then whenever Josh McDaniels left, then you take Matt Patricia, who’s coached defense his entire life, Joe Judge, who’s been a special teams coach, coached receivers at some point, and then you just throw them in there and say, ‘Hey, coach this kid up. He’s a first-round pick, but as long as you teach him what I say, everything is gonna be fine.’ And the [expletive] wasn’t fine.”

It should be noted that the Patriots and Belichick didn’t “take away” Josh McDaniels. He was hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Harris makes a good point regarding the two coaches Belichick elected to fill McDaniel’s role. Neither of them had experience on the offensive side of the ball.

Harris Sounds Off on Belichick’s QB Decisions Post-Brady

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 34 games for the team over four years. However, Harris explained that his issues with Belichick’s decisions at the quarterback position began in 2020 when Belichick signed former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to a free-agent deal. This decision was made right after the Patriots and Tom Brady parted ways following an epic 20-year career, and Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think that started kinda with this Cam Newton situation… everybody was like, ‘What the (expletive) is this? Why Cam Newton?’ Bill thought that he could make it work,” Harris said. “It didn’t really work.”

Harris also highlighted the lack of communication between New England’s players and Bill Belichick during his time with the organization. He pointed out that this disconnect contributed to frustrations and challenges within the team, affecting their overall cohesion and performance.

“If anybody had anything to say about it, it was [met with] a very, very quick, swift, ‘Shut the (expletive) up. I know what I’m doing.’ And that’s it,” Harris said.

Harris and Jones Have Long Been Good Friends

It should come as no surprise that Damien Harris is now coming to the defense of Mac Jones regarding his tenure in New England. The former Patriots RB has always been vocal regarding his close friendship with Mac Jones. The two met while playing football in Alabama and have been great friends and teammates since their college days. Harris is even on record referring to Jones as his “younger brother, the little brother I never had” on the Gresh and Fauria Show on WEEI.

"Since day one we've been best friends, I do consider [Mac Jones] like a younger brother, the little brother I never had…" Patriots running back Damien Harris (@DHx34) today with @TheRealGresh and @Keefe21 on @MacJones_10. Full Hit: https://t.co/9FF4MZiW3V pic.twitter.com/xHwAyoWNHL — The Gresh & Fauria Show (@GreshFauriaWEEI) October 22, 2021

“Mac and I have a special relationship,” Harris said following a training camp workout in 2022. “It goes back years and years and years. Mac is just an infectious guy to whom everybody gravitates. He’s a great leader, he’s a great football player, he’s an incredibly hard worker and he’s an even better friend.

“Whenever you take all of those attributes, and you put them into one person, it’s easy to see why so many people gravitate towards him, why so many people want to be around him and want to follow him.”

Despite their friendship, many would agree with Harris regarding the handling of Mac Jones during his tenure with the Patriots. Jones experienced significant success in his rookie year under Josh McDaniels’ tutelage. Mac Jones had an impressive rookie season in 2021, achieving a passer rating of 92.5. He threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over 17 games and was elected to his first pro-bowl.

Jones’ downfall seemed to start with the coaching decisions on the offensive side of the ball following his rookie year. So, while Harris is clearly defending his good friend, he also makes an excellent argument.