Dave Portnoy Unloads on Macklemore While Defending Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Dave Portnoy has entered the growing controversy surrounding New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Macklemore, and the Barstool Sports founder left little doubt about where he stands.

Portnoy strongly defended Kraft in a lengthy social media video Wednesday while taking aim at Macklemore and pushing back against the argument that the rapper’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming Gillette Stadium shows amounts to censorship.

Portnoy, who is Jewish and a longtime Patriots fan, argued that Kraft’s decades-long fight against antisemitism provides important context for his response to Macklemore.

“Bob Kraft I’m sure did what I did when I saw this. He researched Macklemore and it didn’t take long to learn Macklemore has a pretty shady past,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy then pointed to controversies from Macklemore’s past before turning his attention directly to the criticism Kraft has faced.

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Dave Portnoy Strongly Defends Robert Kraft

Portnoy’s central argument was straightforward: He does not believe Kraft’s stance should be characterized as an attack on free speech.

“If you don’t know, Bob Kraft has spent the last 10 years of his life aggressively fighting anti-Semitism and hate,” Portnoy said. “I’ve been to Gillette Stadium. They have an anti-Semitism war room where they track all the hatred that’s going on in the country. He’s spent millions fighting hatred. That’s who Bob Kraft is and he owns Gillette Stadium.”

Portnoy then became even more emphatic.

“Macklemore, this anti-Semitic, 9/11 truther who is now turning this into a political rally, you’re going to come into Bob Kraft’s house and spit in his face? No [expletive] way. That’s not censorship,” Portnoy said.

Those characterizations were Portnoy’s own. Macklemore has faced criticism over a controversial costume he wore during a 2014 performance, for which he subsequently apologized and said he did not intend to portray a Jewish stereotype.

Portnoy’s broader point centered on the distinction he sees between preventing someone from expressing an opinion and a venue owner deciding what will take place inside his building.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh Bob Kraft got Macklemore fired, that’s censorship and freedom of speech,’” Portnoy said. “This ain’t freedom of speech, homie. He owns the stadium. It’s his house. Would you have a party and invite somebody over who’s just going to spew what you consider hatred?”

Portnoy also argued that fans buying tickets to see Sheeran should not necessarily expect a political speech from an opening act.

“Macklemore, you’re the opener for Ed Sheeran,” Portnoy said. “People are buying Ed Sheeran tickets.”

He later added, “I didn’t pay to hear Macklemore give me a political speech. I paid to hear Ed Sheeran sing.”

Kraft-Macklemore Controversy Continues to Grow

Portnoy’s comments are the latest development in a story that has continued to expand since Macklemore’s performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 4 and 5.

During his opening sets for Sheeran, Macklemore voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and chanted “Free Palestine.”

Macklemore was subsequently removed from Sheeran’s Sept. 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium. In a statement addressing the decision, Kraft said the venue has a responsibility to provide a welcoming environment and not serve as a platform for hate speech.

Kraft also made a point of separating criticism of Hamas and antisemitism from support for Palestinian civilians.

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf,” Kraft said.

The Patriots owner also said he would welcome an opportunity to sit down with Macklemore, writing that their ultimate goal is the same: “peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

Macklemore, meanwhile, has claimed Kraft helped rally other stadium owners and that the rapper’s continued presence on Sheeran’s tour could have jeopardized access to their venues.

Portnoy rejected the censorship argument altogether.

“Now if Macklemore is the headliner and you know what you’re getting and you want to hear his political rants and the concert venue knows what they’re getting then do it,” Portnoy said. “That’s not this.”

For Portnoy, the controversy ultimately comes back to Kraft’s right to draw a line at his own stadium.

“This is an Ed Sheeran concert at a venue owned by Bob Kraft,” Portnoy said. “Bob Kraft would never sign up for [expletive] Macklemore. So quit talking about censorship.”