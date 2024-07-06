Super Bowl Winner Named ‘Terrific Target’ for Patriots in Free Agency

There are a ton of new faces on the New England Patriots’ offense, but the unit still lacks a proven commodity at left tackle. It’s a problem head coach Jerod Mayo and front office chief Eliot Wolf can solve by signing two-time Super Bowl winner Donovan Smith in free agency.

The veteran is viewed as “a terrific target” for the Pats by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He vies Smith as a good fit for two reasons: “Smith could help show New England what it takes to win, and he could provide valuable protection in front of rookie quarterback Drake Maye.”

Knox also outlined the less-than-inspiring blindside options the Patriots will roll into the season with if they don’t make a marquee signing: “New England lost Trent Brown in free agency and is likely looking at a left tackle competition between former Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and rookie third-round pick Caedan Wallace.”

Smith would add instant credibility to a key position thanks to his Lombardi Trophy-laden track record.

Donovan Smith Has Pedigree Patriots Need

There aren’t many left tackles with a career pedigree to match Smith. Not when he’s served as the blindside protector for both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, en route to Super Bowl titles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

He’s often produced his best football when it matters most. Smith played every snap when Brady and the Bucs steamrolled through the playoffs in 2020, and the lineman was also an ever-present when Mahomes and the Chiefs repeated as champs last postseason, per Pro Football Reference.

As well as durability, versatility is another key part of Smith’s game. The 31-year-old is adept in space, a quality highlighted by Caleb James of SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride, when Smith blocked for this screen pass against the New York Jets last season.

Move skills like these would be welcome in a Patriots offense featuring running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, along with slot receiver DeMario Douglas. All three are adept catching passes out of the backfield.

Stevenson and Gibson would also benefit from Smith’s ability to move defenders in the running game. The 6-foot-6, 338-pounder helped tight end Travis Kelce move the pile against the Baltimore Ravens in last season’s AFC Championship Game, per James.

Smith boasts the kind of track record and skill-set the Patriots need at their premium spot on their offensive line. Especially given the investment made in Drake Maye, the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Maye is expected to be the first legitimate franchise quarterback in New England since Brady upped sticks for Florida back in 2020. There’s no doubting Maye’s raw tools, but he won’t meet expectations without stellar protection up front.

It’s not something Maye can count on from a reshuffled front five lacking proven commodities.

Patriots Still Facing Uncertainty at Left Tackle

The Patriots are dealing more in potential than certainty at left tackle. There’s potential for former Pittsburgh Steelers’ right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to be a “steal,” but switching sides is still a risk.

It would be equally risky trusting this year’s third-round pick Caedan Wallace to start right away, despite the rookie earning rave reviews. Speaking to Taylor Kyles on “Pats Daily” for Patriots on CLNS Media, Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn believes “Wallace might be the better choice earlier than we may think.”

Wallace would have to make a similar switch from the right, so there’s still room for the assurance a veteran like Smith would add to the mix. The Patriots’ $43,284,145 worth of space under the salary cap means a deal should be easy to swing sometime either side of training camp.