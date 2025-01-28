Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Good News Ahead Of Offseason

A predictably poor New England Patriots 2024 season ended substantially better than it started:

Drake Maye proved himself to be the talent that the Patriots thought he was when they selected him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft; the team has over $125 million in cap space heading into the 2025 offseason – by far the most in the league,; and the team saw the return of Mike Vrabel to the franchise, this time taking on the head coaching position.

An elite head coach, a very talented quarterback and a large amount of money to throw around in free agency should give the team all the ingredients they need to show significant improvement from the year prior, where the Pats went 4-13 and received the 4th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 draft.

And with things looking up, New England and their burgeoning franchise quarterback received some excellent news on Tuesday.

#Patriots QB Drake Maye has been added to the Pro Bowl roster. pic.twitter.com/1nxARBl2CG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2025

Drake Maye has officially been added to the 2025 Pro Bowl roster.

More to follow…