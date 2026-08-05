Patriots QB Drake Maye Addresses His Long-Term Plans with Team

Teams don’t select quarterbacks third overall in the NFL Draft if they don’t think they can be long-term franchise stars. After two seasons and an MVP runner-up, it appears the New England Patriots got exactly that when they landed Drake Maye.

So, when Maye addressed the media at Training Camp on Wednesday, it’s not surprising to see that questions about his long-term plans with the team came up. What is more interesting, however, is that he’s not focused on that right now.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s hard not to think about it,” Maye said. “For me, I try to be in the present every day. That’s why they call it a present, man. It’s a gift. So, I just try to be here, be where my feet are, and trying to get better and better.”

Maye is currently playing on his rookie contract. That’s a four-year, $36.64 million deal, which even as a fully guaranteed contract still gets him under center for the Patriots at a bargain rate. Maye has two years remaining, and the Patriots will undoubtedly pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he really has at least three seasons before an extension is going to be necessary. Of course, it’s still likely he’d like a pay raise before then.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on What Drake Maye Needs to Work On

In his second season, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a stunning performance. He’d finish the regular season completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Maye also rushed for 450 yards and another 4 touchdowns. Even with some turnover issues in the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine a better second season in the NFL.

Despite that, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows that there is plenty of room for Maye to improve in his third season. In particular, with the urgency that he runs the offense.

“More urgent and get everybody functioning just a little bit quicker,” Vrabel recently said.

One thing that should help Maye do that is that it’s going to be his second season playing under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That means a better understanding of the offense and a better ability to operate within it. That’s actually a fairly new feeling for Maye, who hasn’t had the same offensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons since his freshman and sophomore years of college.

Drake Maye Earned an Interesting Honor Ahead of the 2026 Season

Prior to the 2026 season, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report broke down the best franchise players to build a team around. At the top of that list was Drake Maye.

Notably, that’s different from ranking the best players in the NFL. Instead, it looked at things like contract situation, age, position, and talent to determine who are the players who would be best to start a team with.

“This is really a no-doubter considering that Maye led the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating, QBR and yards per attempt during a near-MVP sophomore campaign for the surprise AFC champion Patriots,” Gagnon wrote.