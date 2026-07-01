Drake Maye Costs Less Than Brissett, Trubisky in 2026

While the New England Patriots have the one thing every NFL team wants and almost no team can find.

Drake Maye ranks as the No. 32 quarterback in 2026 cash spent (amount each QB gets paid by his team in 2026) via Over The Cap, with Mitchell Trubisky, Tyson Bagent and Jacoby Brissett among quarterbacks who may cost more for an NFL team in 2026.

Over The Cap lists Maye’s 2026 cash payout at $4,125,888, with a $9,992,663 salary cap charge. Spotrac lists the same 2026 cash figure and cap hit, while noting that Maye signed a four-year, $36.64 million fully guaranteed rookie deal after the Patriots drafted him No. 3 overall in 2024.

That’s the beauty of the rookie quarterback contract. It’s here for a good time, not a long time, but if a team capitalizes on it, more good years will come.

Drake Maye Gives Patriots Rare Quarterback Value

The NFL is a cash-happy quarterback league.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow all sit in a different financial world, even though Maye’s impact ranks among these top dogs.

Massive contracts, big guarantees and yearly cash numbers dominate the market, but these deals can swallow an offseason plan before free agency even opens.

Over The Cap’s quarterback contract table shows how far the veteran market has stretched, with several top passers carrying average annual values north of $50 million.

Maye is not in that world yet.

Maye’s number gives New England flexibility, but his play is reaching levels that are often not guaranteed when it comes to a top 5 draft pick.

If he continues to look like the long-term answer, the Patriots are operating in the NFL’s sweetest window: the years before the second contract.

Teams chase this window for a reason; a young quarterback can go from promising prospect to aggressive leader of a franchise’s roster plan.

Patriots Must Take Advantage Before Maye’s Price Jumps

This is the sad truth for New England.

Maye will not be this affordable forever.

If he becomes what New England believes he can become, the Patriots eventually will have to pay him like a franchise quarterback.

That day brings a contract closer to the sport’s biggest deals, so long as his play does not decline.

So 2026 matters.

The Patriots do not have to treat Maye like a finished superstar. But they do have to treat his contract like an opportunity.

A quarterback making roughly $4.1 million in cash while veteran passers earn eight figures — and in some cases far more — creates enough of an advantage for the team to survive in January.

Roster changes made before the first game of the season or during the season could end up accounting for critical plays in the playoffs.

And then the league gets hard when a quarterback becomes expensive.

For now, New England has air to breathe, cap room to work with and a young passer who has not yet forced the hard choices.

If Maye takes another step in 2026, the Patriots will have more than a bargain.

They will have a window.

But windows in the NFL close fast.