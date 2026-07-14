Drake Maye Gets Handed Tom Brady-Like Responsibility by Patriots

Drake Maye already proved he could carry one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses.

The New England Patriots are now asking him to control more of it.

During spring practices, the coaching staff occasionally withheld the play call and asked Maye to study the defense before deciding what New England should run, Chad Graff of The Athletic reported.

The exercise gave Maye a level of responsibility that begins to resemble the freedom that experienced quarterbacks have earned in Josh McDaniels’ system.

Tom Brady operated for years with the ability to change protections, adjust routes and move the offense into a better play before the snap, and he excelled in this area better than most.

The comparison from Brady to Maye concerns responsibility rather than resume, as the Patriots appear ready to move Maye beyond executing McDaniels’ offense and toward helping direct it.

Maye Earning More Control of Patriots Offense

McDaniels’ offense has always placed a heavy mental burden on the quarterback.

A Patriots.com analysis published when McDaniels returned to New England explained that his quarterbacks are typically responsible for line calls, checks and audibles at the line of scrimmage. McDaniels generally adds those duties in stages instead of handing a young quarterback the entire system at once.

Maye has provided a strong case for accelerating that process.

He completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025. He led the NFL in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating, according to the Patriots, while adding 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Maye then finished five points behind Matthew Stafford in one of the closest MVP votes in league history. Stafford received 24 first-place votes, while Maye received 23.

The spring drill pushed Maye beyond making a standard audible after receiving a play. He had to identify the defensive look, understand which concepts fit the situation and select the call without McDaniels providing the starting point.

New England will still have its offensive coordinator call plays during games, but the value of the exercise comes from testing whether Maye sees the field in lens improved from last year

Elevated awareness at the line of scrimmage can allow the Patriots to play faster, escaping unfavorable looks and putting more answers in Maye’s hands when defenses disguise their intentions.

Continuity Could Unlock Another Level for Maye

Maye is also receiving something he has rarely had during his development: continuity.

This will be his first time since high school that he’s entering consecutive seasons as the starting quarterback in the same offensive system, according to The Athletic.

He worked with different coordinators during his two seasons as North Carolina’s starter, then moved from Alex Van Pelt’s offense as a rookie to McDaniels’ system in 2025.

The Patriots have strengthened the roster around him at the same time.

New England acquired A.J. Brown in a June trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. Brown gives Maye a proven outside target who can win through contact, while Doubs adds another experienced option to a receiving group that relied on Stefon Diggs last season.

The Ole Miss product joined the Patriots late in the offseason and had only a few spring practices with Maye. Most definitely, their timing will become one of the central stories when training camp opens.

In the end, Maye’s challenge has changed quickly.

A year ago, the Patriots needed him to learn a new system and lift an uneven supporting cast. Now, it’s time to command an upgraded offense carrying Super Bowl expectations.