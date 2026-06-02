Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Challenged After A.J. Brown Trade

Quarterback Drake Maye showcased in 2025 why the New England Patriots picked him at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft. But with that success now comes expectations.

On one hand, as such a high selection, it’s hard to foresee Maye facing any higher NFL expectations. But Fansided’s Musket Fire’s Chris Schad argued that will be the quarterback’s reality this fall.

Schad wrote on June 1 the AJ Brown trade “raises the stakes” for Maye and the defending AFC champions.

“One of the NFL’s most accomplished targets, Brown gives New England the No. 1 wideout they’ve been looking for. However, it also puts pressure on Maye to make sure he doesn’t regress in 2026,” wrote Schad.

“Brown and free-agent acquisition Romeo Doubs will be an upgrade in that regard, but it doesn’t mean Maye can breathe a sigh of relief. If things go wrong, Brown will not waste time letting Maye know about it based on his history in Philadelphia and it will be on the young quarterback to keep his new No. 1 target happy.”

After weeks of speculation, the Patriots finally acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. New England agreed to send a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to Philadelphia for Brown.

QB Drake Maye Facing Higher Expectations Entering Third NFL Season

Expectations were always going to be higher for Maye in 2026. That’s what a second-place MVP finish and a Super Bowl appearance will do for a young quarterback.

The question, though, is how Maye will respond to the challenge of repeating last year. On paper, he and the Patriots offense have the talent to replicate 2025. However, Super Bowl losers often suffer from “hangovers.”

For example, each of the past two Super Bowl losers missed the postseason entirely. The last time a Super Bowl loser went back to the big game the very next year was, ironically, the Patriots in February 2019.

This fall, not only will New England face the challenge of repeating its 2025 success, but the team will have to do it against a more difficult schedule.

The Patriots drew the first-place AFC East slate for 2026. To begin the season, New England will play four consecutive opponents who won at least 10 games during 2025.

What AJ Brown Will Bring to Patriots

Part of why expectations will be higher in New England this fall, though, is the team’s offense will be more talented.

The Patriots cut 2025 leading receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason. But New England has now replaced him with free agent Romeo Doubs and Brown.

In Brown, the Patriots are getting a wideout who made second-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons from 2022-24. He has also earned three Pro Bowl nominations during his career.

At his best, Brown is a big, strong downfield threat. He’s averaged 15.3 yards per reception in his career. Brown has also scored at least seven touchdowns in four straight campaigns.

Brown should significantly help the Patriots offense, which was already fourth in passing yards during 2025.

Maye finished last season with a league-best 72% completion percentage. He also had 31 touchdowns versus eight interceptions while leading the NFL with an 8.9 yards per attempt average.