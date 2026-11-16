Drake Maye Injury Takes Troubling New Turn as Patriots Leave Germany Without Him

The New England Patriots not only suffered their second straight loss by at least 18 points on Sunday when they fell to the Detroit Lions 35-10 in Munich, they may have seen what’s left of their season go up in smoke with a seemingly serious ankle injury to quarterback Drake Maye.

On Monday morning, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel revealed a new detail that pointed to the gravity of Maye’s injury.

“Drake Maye was kept in Germany and did not make the lengthy flight back with the team in order to try to help manage the swelling around his injured lower leg,” reported Patriots insider Phil Perry after Vrabel’s regular local radio appearance Monday.

Maye spent an extra night in Germany after the New England Patriots flew home without him, and the reason traces to the right ankle injury now threatening his season.

The one-day delay, paired with reports of a suspected fracture that surfaced while he waited in Munich, leaves the 5-5 Patriots staring at seven games without their franchise quarterback.

“The update that I have is that just out of caution Drake stayed back,” Vrabel said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as quoted by CBS Boston. Vrabel added that Maye would head back to Foxborough shortly, once doctors cleared him to fly.

Why the New England Patriots Kept Drake Maye in Germany

Why would a day matter? Airplane cabins are pressurized, but not to sea-level conditions, and swelling runs highest in the first few days after a fracture, according to physician guidance published by Ubie Health. Hours of sitting with a damaged leg also raise the chance of deep vein thrombosis, in other words, a blood clot.

A transatlantic flight adds other problems. A passenger in a standard seat cannot elevate the leg, and a full cast invites compartment syndrome if the limb swells, according to travel insurer Sports Cover Direct.

Maye went down on the final snap of New England’s opening drive Sunday, when Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sacked him in Munich, according to ESPN. Hutchinson hurt his own knee celebrating the play. Maye left for the locker room on foot after trainers examined him on the sideline. He finished 3 of 4 for 48 yards in a 35-10 loss.

Maye is “out indefinitely, if not for the season,” according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who reported that the Patriots fear a fracture and that the extra testing in Germany was meant to settle whether surgery is needed. Ian Rapoport described a significant lower-leg injury that will sideline Maye for an extended period, according to NFL.com in a Monday report.

Maye’s Injury History and Patriots’ New Season Outlook

Maye, 24, has never faced an absence like this one. As a rookie in 2024, he left a win over the Jets with a concussion. He hurt his right shoulder in last season’s AFC championship game and took a pain-killing injection before Super Bowl LX, then said he would not need surgery.

Born Aug. 30, 2002, in Huntersville, North Carolina, Maye is the youngest of four brothers and the son of former North Carolina quarterback Mark Maye. He followed his father to Chapel Hill, won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2022 and went to New England with the No. 3 pick in 2024.

His second season made him a star. Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2025, completed a league-best 72% of his passes, finished second in MVP voting and took a 14-3 team to the Super Bowl, where the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Through 10 games this year he had 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Now the job belongs, at least for the time being, to Tommy DeVito, who went 12 of 24 for 81 yards in relief with one touchdown and one interception. Rookie Behren Morton is the backup.

New England sits eighth in the AFC, and its playoff probability dropped to 42%, according to The Sporting News.

After the Week 11 bye, the Patriots visit the Chargers, host the Bills and Vikings, then travel to Kansas City in Week 15. Maye now appears unlikely to play in any of those games, though no final decision had been made as of Monday afternoon.