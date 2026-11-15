Patriots A.J. Brown Injury Update: Will He Return vs. Lions?

A.J. Brown returned for the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, then left with a hamstring injury and was ruled out.

With seven regular-season games left after Munich, the Patriots now have to find out how many of them, if any, Brown can actually play.

The Patriots first listed Brown as questionable to return, and the broadcast showed him heading to the locker room, according to Yahoo Sports. The team then announced Brown will not return to the game, reporter Alex Barth wrote. Sunday was his fourth appearance of the season, following a two-game absence caused by the knee. The Patriots had listed him as questionable with ankle and knee issues after limited practice Wednesday through Friday.

Brown was actually hurt twice on the same drive, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“A.J. Brown got his hands on a live ball, but not in the way the Patriots imagined, as the receiver recovered a fumble by Reggie Gilliam deep in New England territory,” the outlet reported. “(QB Tommy) DeVito then connected with Brown on a slant, giving the receiver his first catch of the day. But even that came with a negative, as Brown remained down on the turf for an extra beat.”

But one play after he returned to the field, “Brown grabbed at his right knee after getting tackled and slowly made his way to the sideline, where he eventually entered the blue medical tent for evaluation,” according to NBC Sports Boston.

New England Patriots’ A.J. Brown Injury History

The trouble began in the season opener. Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee landed on Brown’s ankle in the second half of the Patriots’ 13-10 loss at Seattle on Sept. 9, and an MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before he got hurt, then went on injured reserve for at least four weeks, according to The Associated Press.

He returned in Week 6 against the New York Jets and caught three passes on 10 targets for 27 yards. Then came the knee. “Playing two games in five days may have triggered the latest episode,” Tom Pelissero wrote in his Substack newsletter, as quoted by Boston.com.

The flare-up kept Brown out of Week 8 against Miami and Week 9 against Green Bay. He had missed six of the Patriots’ first nine games before Munich, with nine catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns in the three he played.

Hamstring trouble is not new for Brown, who missed time with a hamstring injury in 2024. Entering this season, he had 524 catches, 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns in 105 games, three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl LIX title in Philadelphia. Last season, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

New England Patriots’ A.J. Brown Trade vs. Stefon Diggs

New England sent Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder for Brown on June 1, reuniting him with coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots knew about the degenerative knee condition going in. “Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said, as quoted by theScore.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter addressed the knee on “Get Up” on Nov. 5.

“It’s a knee that I think raises some concerns,” Schefter said, as quoted by Boston.com. The worry, he explained, is how long Brown can keep playing at a high level in New England. Schefter also said the Los Angeles Rams came close to a Brown trade before landing Myles Garrett, and that he believes the knee gave them pause.

The Patriots received a D-minus in a re-grade of the trade on Nov. 3, according to Sports Illustrated, which judged that New England has not yet gotten what it paid for and gave Philadelphia an A.

Then there’s Stefon Diggs. The Patriots released him in March for salary cap reasons after he posted 85 catches, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season as Drake Maye’s top receiver on a team that reached Super Bowl LX. For the Washington Commanders this year, Diggs has 36 catches, 386 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

Diggs averaged 59.6 yards per game in New England and averages 48.3 in Washington. Through three games, Brown averaged 33.7 yards. Diggs has six touchdowns. Brown had none.

New England has a bye in Week 11, then visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29. That is 14 days between games for a hamstring, a knee and an ankle that have all cost Brown time this season.