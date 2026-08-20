Patriots’ Drake Maye Identifies Key Issue After Eagles Practice

The New England Patriots got a good look at what their offense can be during the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake Maye was considerably less satisfied with the follow-up.

After New England’s offense enjoyed stretches of sharp execution Wednesday, Maye came away from Thursday’s red-zone-heavy session focused on the plays the Patriots failed to finish.

The third-year quarterback acknowledged Philadelphia’s quality while making clear that one strong practice was not going to change the standard.

“Not riding the roller coaster,” Maye said Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Maye was not interested in overreacting to either day, but his concern was whether New England could rack up quality snaps instead of relying on isolated highlights.

Maye Wants Patriots to Stack Good Plays

The first practice gave Maye ammunition to feel encouraged.

New England moved the ball effectively for much of Wednesday’s session, with the passing game consistently generating quality plays against Philadelphia.

Patriots.com called it a “very solid day” for Maye and the offense, which also created a 53-yard field-goal opportunity at the end of its two-minute work.

Thursday didn’t provide the same rhythm.

“Can’t just be one play here, one play there,” Maye said. “Got to string some plays together in a row. And I felt like we did that more yesterday than we did today.”

Maye is coming off a breakout second season, while New England added A.J. Brown to give its quarterback a proven No. 1 target.

The upgraded personnel hands New England boundless potential. But Maye’s comments centered on how often the Patriots can reach it.

Joint practices also provide a scene that’s contrary to ordinary training camp sessions. Philadelphia can challenge protections and squeeze throwing windows, making consecutive successful snaps harder to come by.

New England showed Wednesday that it could answer that challenge, although Maye wanted more persistent execution Thursday.

His focus was on consistency, a condition the Patriots will need to hone once practices turn into games.

Patriots’ Red-Zone Execution Leaves Maye Wanting More

The logical area Maye identified was the red zone.

“I know it’s tough down there in the red zone,” Maye said. “A lot of bodies in a short amount of space. But I feel like we could’ve done more.”

The condensed field removes space from the offense, forcing quicker decisions, tighter timing and more precise execution against defenders who have less ground to cover.

New England has shown throughout camp that it can generate explosive plays, as Wednesday supplied another glimpse of that possibility against Philadelphia.

Today’s demands on the offense continued, and Maye’s reaction suggests he sees the next step as turning promising stretches into something repeatable.

One completion has to lead to another.

A productive possession has to end with points.

A strong day has to carry into the next practice.

For a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, those details ultimately spell the difference between a championship team and not.

Maye didn’t sound discouraged by the uneven second day; rather, he was intent on raising the baseline.

The Patriots already know how good their offense can look when everything clicks, so here’s to working out the kinks in training camp before consequential Sundays arrive.