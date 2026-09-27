Drake Maye Delivers Scathing Self-Assessment After Week 3 Crushing

The New England Patriots suffered what was without question their most embarrassing defeat of the Mike Vrabel era in Week 3 when they were on the receiving end of a 35-6 drubbing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The main headline following the loss concerns quarterback Drake Maye, who suffered a three-turnover day, throwing two interceptions and losing one fumble.

The first interception in particular raised substantial questions after the ball seemingly slipped out of his hand before any defender made contact with him, drawing comparisons to the eerily similar tough-to-watch play from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer just a day earlier.

Drake Maye Goes off Himself After Another Poor Showing

In his post-game comments, Maye did not hold back on his blunt self-critique, digging in on his play specifically rather than the more usual milquetoast words about how both he and the team need to be better.

“I think it’s disappointing. I think when the ball starts rolling like that, we can’t get out of our own way and I can’t get out of my own way, personally. So I gotta look at myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point. It’s Week 3.” Maye said to the media after the game.

“At the same time we gotta add some fuel and realize that what we’re doing out there is unacceptable, it’s been unacceptable for three weeks so I gotta start with myself and gotta lead these guys and we gotta get back after it.”

Drake Maye in the Midst of Brutal Start to 2026 Season

Maye’s regression from his MVP runner-up 2025 season has been a sight to watch; albeit an excruciating one for Patriots fans and the 24-year old’s fantasy owners.

The aforementioned turnovers are certainly the most notable point of Maye’s problems to start his third season, but it is not the only issue he’s been having.

Only once in three games has the former third overall pick managed to surpass even the 200 passing yard benchmark, and his only passing touchdown came in the second quarter of the NFL opener against the Seattle Seahawks to rookie Eli Raridon.

Much of the struggles the former UNC QB has been facing have been put down to the Patriots having lost new WR1 A.J. Brown mid-way through the loss to Seattle. Brown looked excellent before suffering a high ankle sprain, and free agent pickup Romeo Doubs has not been able to fill the former All-Pro’s very large shoes adequately.

The Patriots are sans two of their top three receivers from last season, having released Stefon Diggs back in March and traded Kayshon Boutte back in August.