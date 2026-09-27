Patriots QB Drake Maye Opens Up About Shoulder Injury Following Jaguars Loss

Week 3 was a major test for the New England Patriots. Looking to take strides on offense, quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. They failed the test.

Maye struggled, in particular. For the third week in a row, turnovers were the major issue. On one play, he fumbled without being touched. He also threw another two interceptions. Along the way, the Patriots lost 35-6.

More concerningly, these struggles for Maye and the Patriots offense go back to last year’s postseason run. Part of the reason for that last season had been Maye’s shoulder injury. This season, it’s about decision making and predictability on offense. At the same time, there is still some concern that his shoulder isn’t quite right.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye Addressed His Shoulder

Drake Maye’s shoulder is a big enough concern that he was asked about it following the loss to the Jaguars. There, the Patriots quarterback emphasized that he needs to play winning football instead of worrying about an injury.

“Yeah, I mean I like to say when you got that much time off and you get to focus on getting back that you’re going out there healthy,” Maye said. “You’re gonna get banged up every now and then, but at the same time, a lot of guys are banged up. So, looking forward to getting back to playing winning football. That’s the main thing, and knowing that I play a big role in that, and taking that and taking the bull by its horns.”

Maye was then asked to clarify whether or not his shoulder feels as good as it did before the injury. There, he tried to push back on those concerns.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a problem with my shoulder. I think there’s times where I think you look back and you look back on the playoff run in that Denver game and when I took the hit and to now. I felt good during training camp and continue to let it loose,” Maye said following the Jaguars loss.

Maye completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards against the Jaguars. He had 2 interceptions and was sacked 3 times. This season, he has 6 interceptions. He had a total of 8 in the 2025 regular season.

Drake Maye Was Critical of His Play

Nobody is happy with how the Patriots are playing on offense right now. Drake Maye is among those most critical of his performance, and he admitted after the game that he needs to be better.

“I think it’s disappointing. I think when the ball starts rolling like that, we can’t get out of our own way and I can’t get out of my own way, personally. So I gotta look at myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point. It’s Week 3.” Maye said.

“At the same time we gotta add some fuel and realize that what we’re doing out there is unacceptable, it’s been unacceptable for three weeks so I gotta start with myself and gotta lead these guys and we gotta get back after it.”

Next week, the Patriots have one of their biggest games of the season. They’ll face the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo for what should be a massive divisional battle.